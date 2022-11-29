League of Legends patch 12.23 overview: Tank buffs, jungle improvements, Yuumi nerf, and more

League of Legends alongside patch 12.23 is set to introduce some major changes to the game. This will be the second patch in pre-season 2023 and most of it will be focused on balancing.
As per the list of changes provided, it seems like Tanks are the ones that are getting buffed the most with patch 12.23. Apart from that, a few champions like Yuumi and Syndra are getting nerfed while the jungle role has been balanced a bit after the plethora of changes that were introduced with patch 12.22.
In any case, a brief overview of all the champions, units, and systems that are getting changes has been listed in detail in this article. It is, however, important to remember that in the overview, Riot Games has only listed everything that is getting a change.
Full details regarding League of Legends patch 12.23
League of Legends pre-season 2023 has been a great success so far. Most of the things that Riot Games has implemented have been successes and the game is in quite a good state.
However, there are still a few minor problems that need to be fixed in order to reach a balance. As such, patch 12.23 is meant to address these issues and hence provides a complete experience to players before League of Legends season 13 officially launches.
League of Legends Patch 12.23 buffs and nerfs
Buffs
- Zeri
- Sion
- Cho'Gath
- Amumu
- Shadow Kayn
- Maokai
- Zac
- Tahm Kench
- Malphite
Nerfs
- Yuumi
- Syndra
- Mordekaiser
- Shyvanna
- Trundle
- Lillia
Champion Adjustments
- Kassadin
- Dr. Mundo
System Buffs
- Sunfire Cape
System Nerfs
- Ravenous Hydra
System Adjustments (Jungle Changes)
Jungle Rules
- 20 true damage >>>> 16 true damage for pet
- After the first evolution, consume 2 bonus treats on the kill of large monsters and get said benefits
- The native 20% Damage Amp no longer works on epic monsters
- 10% of bonus AR/MR is converted to true damage as pet damage
- Bonus HP Ratio: 4% >>> 3%
- Monster Kill Health per Level: 3 >>> 6
- Monster Kill Mana per level: 2 >>> 4
- Treat Gold: 50 >>> 35
- Jungle gold is up a fair bit, pulling a lot of gold out of treats
- Experience Multiplayer: 1/1/1.025/1.075/1.15/1.15/1.25/1.25/1.35 levels 1-9 >>> 1/1/1.025/1.075/1.2/1.2/1.3/1.3/1.45 levels 1-9
- Partial compensation of jungle experience nerfs from the start of the season
Monsters
- Gromp AA Range: 175 >>> 150
- Large Razorbeak AA Range: 300 >>> 200
- Leash Range centers have been offset from the Camp spawn location giving more space for champions to move and kite
Mosstomper
- Tenacity Buff Duration: 3s >>> 1.5s
- Tenacity Type: Item >>> Champion
Thus, in the buff section, it is clearly visible that tanks are being prioritized over everyone else. In fact, the developers mentioned that out of all the champion categories, tanks are the ones who feel the weakest.
Hence, instead of buffing items, they are buffing the units themselves. Obviously, Zeri buff also makes sense as she has been out of the meta for a long time now. In the nerf section, Yuumi and Mordekaiser are the two most important nerfs as both these units have been excessively strong in the past few patches.
Lastly, the jungle improvements in League of Legends patch 12.23 are clearly focusing on balancing pets. Currently, Mosstomper is especially very strong and needs some tweaking to be in line with the other jungle companions.