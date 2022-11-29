League of Legends patch 12.23 overview: Tank buffs, jungle improvements, Yuumi nerf, and more

League of Legends alongside patch 12.23 is set to introduce some major changes to the game. This will be the second patch in pre-season 2023 and most of it will be focused on balancing.

As per the list of changes provided, it seems like Tanks are the ones that are getting buffed the most with patch 12.23. Apart from that, a few champions like Yuumi and Syndra are getting nerfed while the jungle role has been balanced a bit after the plethora of changes that were introduced with patch 12.22.

Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon Systems seem ~right, so we're doing champ changes. Tanks are weak, barring individual outlier synergy with items, so we're buffing them (over items) to avoid poaching.



JGL changes for balance & feel



Obj Planning: pinging spawn timer won't trigger a vote & autofire disabled Systems seem ~right, so we're doing champ changes. Tanks are weak, barring individual outlier synergy with items, so we're buffing them (over items) to avoid poaching. JGL changes for balance & feelObj Planning: pinging spawn timer won't trigger a vote & autofire disabled https://t.co/tC4RmuyRKc

In any case, a brief overview of all the champions, units, and systems that are getting changes has been listed in detail in this article. It is, however, important to remember that in the overview, Riot Games has only listed everything that is getting a change.

Full details regarding League of Legends patch 12.23

League of Legends pre-season 2023 has been a great success so far. Most of the things that Riot Games has implemented have been successes and the game is in quite a good state.

However, there are still a few minor problems that need to be fixed in order to reach a balance. As such, patch 12.23 is meant to address these issues and hence provides a complete experience to players before League of Legends season 13 officially launches.

Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon Yall have voiced wanting to know jgl intent & role based intent. We're thinking about how to present more useful info and specifically the intent of the jungler.



We were too concerned that players would get flamed for bad calls, that the feature doesn't give enough useful info Yall have voiced wanting to know jgl intent & role based intent. We're thinking about how to present more useful info and specifically the intent of the jungler. We were too concerned that players would get flamed for bad calls, that the feature doesn't give enough useful info

League of Legends Patch 12.23 buffs and nerfs

Buffs

Zeri

Sion

Cho'Gath

Amumu

Shadow Kayn

Maokai

Zac

Tahm Kench

Malphite

Nerfs

Yuumi

Syndra

Mordekaiser

Shyvanna

Trundle

Lillia

Champion Adjustments

Kassadin

Dr. Mundo

System Buffs

Sunfire Cape

System Nerfs

Ravenous Hydra

System Adjustments (Jungle Changes)

Jungle Rules

20 true damage >>>> 16 true damage for pet

After the first evolution, consume 2 bonus treats on the kill of large monsters and get said benefits

The native 20% Damage Amp no longer works on epic monsters

10% of bonus AR/MR is converted to true damage as pet damage

Bonus HP Ratio: 4% >>> 3%

Monster Kill Health per Level: 3 >>> 6

Monster Kill Mana per level: 2 >>> 4

Treat Gold: 50 >>> 35

Jungle gold is up a fair bit, pulling a lot of gold out of treats

Experience Multiplayer: 1/1/1.025/1.075/1.15/1.15/1.25/1.25/1.35 levels 1-9 >>> 1/1/1.025/1.075/1.2/1.2/1.3/1.3/1.45 levels 1-9

Partial compensation of jungle experience nerfs from the start of the season

Monsters

Gromp AA Range: 175 >>> 150

Large Razorbeak AA Range: 300 >>> 200

Leash Range centers have been offset from the Camp spawn location giving more space for champions to move and kite

Mosstomper

Tenacity Buff Duration: 3s >>> 1.5s

Tenacity Type: Item >>> Champion

Thus, in the buff section, it is clearly visible that tanks are being prioritized over everyone else. In fact, the developers mentioned that out of all the champion categories, tanks are the ones who feel the weakest.

Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon For Obj Planning, we're making some fast changes (above) to address some initial pain points (like frequency and wanting to inform team objective is spawning, but not a vote).

We think it's doing an OK job at alerting teams of intent, but some ignore it as the info isn't useful



We think it's doing an OK job at alerting teams of intent, but some ignore it as the info isn't useful For Obj Planning, we're making some fast changes (above) to address some initial pain points (like frequency and wanting to inform team objective is spawning, but not a vote). We think it's doing an OK job at alerting teams of intent, but some ignore it as the info isn't useful

Hence, instead of buffing items, they are buffing the units themselves. Obviously, Zeri buff also makes sense as she has been out of the meta for a long time now. In the nerf section, Yuumi and Mordekaiser are the two most important nerfs as both these units have been excessively strong in the past few patches.

Lastly, the jungle improvements in League of Legends patch 12.23 are clearly focusing on balancing pets. Currently, Mosstomper is especially very strong and needs some tweaking to be in line with the other jungle companions.

