Major jungle tweaks to arrive with League of Legends patch 12.23 to bring balance in role

Alongside pre-season 2023, League of Legends has introduced several changes to the jungle role. It appears that with the latest patch 12.23, certain tweaks will be introduced to make the role feel more balanced.
The jungle role has been effective in League of Legends pre-season 2023, with the changes giving players a lot of freedom and expanding the scope of the role.
Apart from that, the role has also become fairly accessible for newer players. One would say that the jungle role has reached an all-time high since the release of the game.
Details regarding the jungle balance changes arriving with League of Legends patch 12.23
The jungle balance changes that will arrive with the League of Legends patch 12.23 are listed below:
Jungle balance changes
Jungle Rules
- 20 true damage >>>> 16 true damage for pet
- After the first evolution, consume 2 bonus treats on the kill of large monsters and get said benefits
- The native 20% Damage Amp no longer works on epic monsters
- 10% of bonus AR/MR is converted to true damage as pet damage
- Bonus HP Ratio: 4% >>> 3%
- Monster Kill Health per Level: 3 >>> 6
- Monster Kill Mana per level: 2 >>> 4
- Treat Gold: 50 >>> 35
- Jungle gold is up a fair bit, pulling a lot of gold out of treats
- Experience Multiplayer: 1/1/1.025/1.075/1.15/1.15/1.25/1.25/1.35 levels 1-9 >>> 1/1/1.025/1.075/1.2/1.2/1.3/1.3/1.45 levels 1-9
- Partial compensation of jungle experience nerfs from the start of the season
Monsters
- Gromp AA Range: 175 >>> 150
- Large Razorbeak AA Range: 300 >>> 200
- Leash Range centers have been offset from the Camp spawn location giving more space for champions to move and kite
Mosstomper
- Tenacity Buff Duration: 3s >>> 1.5s
- Tenacity Type: Item >>> Champion
Based on the changes, one can establish that the pet system will be receiving a number of balance changes with the League of Legends patch 12.23. Mosstomper will also be getting some much-needed nerf, as the Tenacity buff it provides is extremely strong. Having it for three seconds used to be a game-changer.
There seem to be a few changes to the basic monsters as well, including the Auto Attack range. Overall, the changes are good, although it is difficult to predict their in-game impact.
League of Legends players can rest assured that these are not the only jungle changes expected to arrive as the developers will continue to buff or nerf the brand-new system until it reaches a balanced state. Jungle pets will also continue to receive several balance updates in the near future.