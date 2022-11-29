Major jungle tweaks to arrive with League of Legends patch 12.23 to bring balance in role

Alongside pre-season 2023, League of Legends has introduced several changes to the jungle role. It appears that with the latest patch 12.23, certain tweaks will be introduced to make the role feel more balanced.

The jungle role has been effective in League of Legends pre-season 2023, with the changes giving players a lot of freedom and expanding the scope of the role.

Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon Systems seem ~right, so we're doing champ changes. Tanks are weak, barring individual outlier synergy with items, so we're buffing them (over items) to avoid poaching.



JGL changes for balance & feel



Apart from that, the role has also become fairly accessible for newer players. One would say that the jungle role has reached an all-time high since the release of the game.

Details regarding the jungle balance changes arriving with League of Legends patch 12.23

The jungle balance changes that will arrive with the League of Legends patch 12.23 are listed below:

Jungle balance changes

Jungle Rules

20 true damage >>>> 16 true damage for pet

After the first evolution, consume 2 bonus treats on the kill of large monsters and get said benefits

The native 20% Damage Amp no longer works on epic monsters

10% of bonus AR/MR is converted to true damage as pet damage

Bonus HP Ratio: 4% >>> 3%

Monster Kill Health per Level: 3 >>> 6

Monster Kill Mana per level: 2 >>> 4

Treat Gold: 50 >>> 35

Jungle gold is up a fair bit, pulling a lot of gold out of treats

Experience Multiplayer: 1/1/1.025/1.075/1.15/1.15/1.25/1.25/1.35 levels 1-9 >>> 1/1/1.025/1.075/1.2/1.2/1.3/1.3/1.45 levels 1-9

Partial compensation of jungle experience nerfs from the start of the season

Monsters

Gromp AA Range: 175 >>> 150

Large Razorbeak AA Range: 300 >>> 200

Leash Range centers have been offset from the Camp spawn location giving more space for champions to move and kite

Mosstomper

Tenacity Buff Duration: 3s >>> 1.5s

Tenacity Type: Item >>> Champion

Based on the changes, one can establish that the pet system will be receiving a number of balance changes with the League of Legends patch 12.23. Mosstomper will also be getting some much-needed nerf, as the Tenacity buff it provides is extremely strong. Having it for three seconds used to be a game-changer.

Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon For Obj Planning, we're making some fast changes (above) to address some initial pain points (like frequency and wanting to inform team objective is spawning, but not a vote).



There seem to be a few changes to the basic monsters as well, including the Auto Attack range. Overall, the changes are good, although it is difficult to predict their in-game impact.

League of Legends players can rest assured that these are not the only jungle changes expected to arrive as the developers will continue to buff or nerf the brand-new system until it reaches a balanced state. Jungle pets will also continue to receive several balance updates in the near future.

