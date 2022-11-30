Tahm Kench buffs hit League of Legends PBE 12.23 cycle, increase passive healing, grey health damage absorption, and more

Tahm Kench, one of the most popular champions in League of Legends, has received a number of significant buffs in League of Legends PBE patch 12.23. It seems these changes are targeted towards further enhancing his ability as a tank in the game.

It is important to remember that Tahm Kench already received quite a few buffs in the PBE for patch 12.23 cycle around a week back. However, those catered more towards enhancing his damage and AP scaling, which was good, but still did not help with his survivability.

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 More Tahm Kench changes:

These changes will now make him viable both as a support as well as a toplaner, which means that his versatility as a champion has increased quite a lot now.

Full details regarding the brand new Tahm Kench buffs in League of Legends PBE 12.23

Before proceeding with the discussion, it is first important to provide the list of buffs that Tahm Kench will be receiving with the upcoming patch. The changes are provided in the section below.

Tahm Kench buffs in League of Legends patch 12.23 PBE cycle

The buffs to Tahm Kench are as follows:

Q heal health ratio increased from 3% - 5% missing HP to 5% - 7%

E damage store as grey health increased from 13% - 45% to 15% - 47%

E damage store as grey health near multiple enemies increased from 40% - 50% to 42% - 50%

Thus, based on the buffs, it is quite clear that Riot Games is clearly addressing his ability to tank. His increased health ratio will now help Tahm Kench to remain healthy in the lane, both while playing as a support as well as a toplaner.

His grey health buff means that Tahm Kench can now soak up more incoming damage than ever before. Lastly, his enhanced grey health change near enemies means that he can now be the front-liner for the team, provided the correct items are built.

These are some really significant changes and will complement the ones that he received previously with regards to his AP damage.

Also his now huge AP ratios open up stuff like Shurelyas for supp Kench. @Spideraxe30 R shield buff is big for support, its natural decay now takes 3.25-4.75s by rank without AP. It makes the shield last arguably too long to ignore when he ults a carry, forces enemy to dump damage into it.Also his now huge AP ratios open up stuff like Shurelyas for supp Kench. @JuaniOW_Lop @Spideraxe30 R shield buff is big for support, its natural decay now takes 3.25-4.75s by rank without AP. It makes the shield last arguably too long to ignore when he ults a carry, forces enemy to dump damage into it.Also his now huge AP ratios open up stuff like Shurelyas for supp Kench.

Tahm Kench is a champion who has been out of the meta for a very long time. Unfortunately, the developers have neglected him again and again, mainly because giving him buffs makes him excessively broken, which leads to an out-of-control situation.

The latest changes, however, look quite good and balanced, though their exact impact is difficult to predict until the changes are released into the game.

One thing that can be said for sure is that these alterations will make him a very good support pick than a toplaner. It is because, apart from Tahm Kench, there are several other tanks who are getting buffs and will do a much better job than him.

Apart from that, there is a very little chance that Tahm Kench will be able to match up with the likes of Cho'Gath and Malphite in the lane. Hence, putting him as a support will be much more viable as he can keep his ADC safe while also being the frontliner in early to mid-game skirmishes in League of Legends.

