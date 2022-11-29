Riot Games will introduce changes to objective voting in League of Legends patch 12.23 to prevent misuse

Objective voting is one of the brand new features that was added to League of Legends along with patch 12.22. However, it sort of lost its purpose on the very first day of release and led to players misusing it for their own amusement.

Hence, on November 29, 2022, Riot Games declared that they will be making some small changes to Objective Voting in order to remove the current pain points that the fanbase is complaining about. The feature will be made available alongside version 12.23, which is expected to come out on December 7, 2022.

Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon Systems seem ~right, so we're doing champ changes. Tanks are weak, barring individual outlier synergy with items, so we're buffing them (over items) to avoid poaching.



JGL changes for balance & feel



League of Legends pre-season 2023 that released alongside patch 12.22 has been one of the best in a long time. However, patch 12.23 will be looking to address some of the key issues that fans have complained about over the past two weeks.

League of Legends patch 12.23: Voting will no longer trigger from objective spawn ping timer

Objective voting in League of Legends allows players to start a vote to decide whether they want to fight an objective or not. The system is very similar to the one used for forfeiting games in League of Legends.

The problem with this objective voting system is that, right now, simply clicking on the spawn timer of either a dragon or the Baron Nashor triggers it. This means that players always have a voting system active on the right side of their screen.

Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon For Obj Planning, we're making some fast changes (above) to address some initial pain points (like frequency and wanting to inform team objective is spawning, but not a vote).



League of Legends is a game where having proper knowledge of the map is vital. However, the voting system blocks a significant portion of the screen and does not go away until players click yes or no. Unfortunately, junglers and even some players keep spamming it, leading to its misuse.

Hence, Riot Games has decided to fix it in patch 12.23 where clicking on the objectives' spawn timer will no longer trigger the vote.This way, players will no longer be able to spam it. Unfortunately, the method in which it might be used has not been mentioned.

Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon Yall have voiced wanting to know jgl intent & role based intent. We're thinking about how to present more useful info and specifically the intent of the jungler.



This is a preliminary fix as the developers will continue to monitor the system and try to make more changes in the future. The issue that currently exists with objective voting is that it serves no purpose.

Apart from the misuse part, in most cases, players will not jump into a 5v5 fight for objectives. Early in the game, junglers are the ones who are solely responsible for for the said duty.

The fight around the objectives happens only during the late game for either the soul or an elder dragon. Hence, most people simply ignore the objective voting part and click Yes or No just to get it off the screen, rather than actually focusing on it.

Hence, stopping the trigger part will definitely work for now. But, the developers will have to come up with something more concrete in order to make League of Legends players care about the new system.

