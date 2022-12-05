5 things we can expect from Riot Games' League of Legends MMO

The League of Legends MMO is arguably one of the most highly-anticipated projects by Riot Games ever. This is a game that is expected to take over the world of MMO and become a major competitor to other industry behemoths such as World of Warcraft and Final Fantasy XIV.

However, the League of Legends MMO will not be released anytime soon, although there are several things to expect once it finally drops. In this regard, we look at a brief list of five things that fans will probably see once the game is officially out.

One of the best things about Riot Games' MMO is that a lot of the groundwork has already been completed on account of the brilliant narrative team that works on games like League of Legends and Legends of Runeterra.

Note: This list revolves around the opinion of the writer

Raid Bosses and four other aspects that fans can expect from the League of Legends MMO

1. The world of Runeterra

The world of Runeterra on which the League of Legends MMO is being developed (Image via Riot Games)

Any major MMO title relies massively on the world that it has been set in. The world and environment play a pivotal role in enhancing the overall gameplay.

Fortunately, over the years, Riot Games has meticulously developed the world of this MMO. Various regions such as Ionia, Shurima, Piltover, Zaun, and Shadow Isles have already been created with each of them having its own deep lore, characters, and background.

Hence, the MMO will probably be set across these various regions, in the form of future expansions. It could also be interesting if the developers were to release small stories involving every major region, which in turn gets interlinked to the core plot.

For instance, there could be multiple storylines in Ionia itself, considering how deep the region is and the number of characters involved.

2. Races

Ahri's race could be one amongst the several others to choose from in Riot's MMO (Image via Riot Games)

The next major feature that players can expect from the MMO is the races. Fortunately, this is another aspect that has already been introduced by Riot Games through its other major titles.

As of now, the game has a total of eight races including Humans, Vastayans, Celestials, Dragons, Yordles, Voidborn, Ascended, and Undead. Each of these races is tied to certain regions that have their own unique identity and powers.

For instance, Xayah, Sett, and Ahri are Vastayans, a race belonging to Ionia, while Azir, Nasus, and Renekton are Ascended, belonging to Shurima. However, someone like Yasuo is human, but also an Ionian.

Vastayans can also be subdivided into tribes, which are also playable within the game. Ahri, for instance, belongs to a tribe called Vasani, where people look like foxes.

Thus, when it comes to class variety, Riot Games will never run out of options with the League of Legends MMO. The Darkin is also a race, but are corrupted versions of the Ascended.

3. Allies and Non-Playable Characters

Some of the champions from League of Legends might become guides and NPCs in the MMO (Image via Riot Games)

The League of Legends MMO is expected to provide players with specific classes and choices when it comes to choosing a character. However, the character itself will likely be unknown at the beginning before entering the massive world of Runeterra to forge their own journey.

This leads to questions on what happens to those characters whom players already know from the core game of League of Legends. Fans might wonder how to incorporate champions like Akali, Shen, Zed, Kayn, Yasuo, Yone, Jinx, and Vi along with many others.

In all probability, a lot of these units will be incorporated as allies and non-playable characters. Once the MMO is out, there will be missions and stories related to every specific region. For instance, there might be missions in Ionia related to the Kinkou order.

During that time, players will come across Akali and Shen who will probably act as allies, providing quests, rewards, and guidance.

4. Raid Bosses

Aatrox will probably be one of the raid bosses in Riot's MMO (Image via Riot Games)

A successful MMO is never complete without raids. Hence, once the League of Legends MMO is introduced, expect some top-tier raids for players to choose from.

Fortunately, Riot Games already has characters who can act as Raid Bosses. Amongst the multitude of champions that currently exist within the main game of League of Legends, not all are good.

In fact, there are some who are vile and will do anything to rip the world of Runeterra apart. These include Viego, Bel'Veth, Xolaani, and Aatrox, along with several others. These enemies will act as the final boss of the expansion as enemies like Aatrox and Xolaani are basically Gods.

5. Monetization

Riot Games' MMO will probably have the monetization limited to subscriptions and skins (Image via Riot Games)

Riot Games' League of Legends MMO might incorporate a monetization system, although not in the sense that it might damage a player's experience. Riot Games has never forced microtransactions and only charges money for skins.

Hence, players can expect skins to also be part of the MMO. However, be aware that there could be a subscription pack included as running an MMO of this magnitude will require revenue. Thus, the League of Legends MMO might have a $12 or $15 per month subscription similar to that found in World of Warcraft or Final Fantasy XIV.

Lastly, major expansions will probably need to be purchased just like with every other MMO in the market.

