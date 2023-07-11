Riot Games are in the works of making an MMORPG that is set in the League of Legends world called Runeterra. It’s one of their most anticipated projects yet, apart from the upcoming fighting game Project L. Many in the LOL community are quite excited to get a glimpse of how the title will look upon release and the direction that the developers will take it.

Unfortunately, Riot Games are yet to make any other official announcement surrounding the details of the game, apart from the fact that they are working on an MMO set in Runeterra.

However, there is speculation on some things that players can expect from the game, including a release window, gameplay, classes, and more.

When is Riot Games’ League of Legends MMORPG expected to release?

Riot’s upcoming MMORPG set in League of Legends’ Runeterra is expected to drop sometime in late 2025 or early 2026. If not the full release, many in the community feel that at least an early beta version of the title should be up and running for testing at this time.

MMOs usually take a very long time to develop due to the vast amount of content that they come with. Hence, if Riot was already in the early development phases of the game when it was first announced a couple of years ago, then it won’t be too surprising to have a closed beta version of the game available by the end of 2025.

Greg Street @Ghostcrawler Do I think Riot will launch an MMO at some point? Absolutely. There are so many good reasons to do it. Maybe I am not the right leader, or this is not the right team, or our design isn’t the right one. But the company will keep at it until the game is worthy of your expectations. Do I think Riot will launch an MMO at some point? Absolutely. There are so many good reasons to do it. Maybe I am not the right leader, or this is not the right team, or our design isn’t the right one. But the company will keep at it until the game is worthy of your expectations.

Riot Games League of Legends MMORPG expected gameplay

Riot’s upcoming MMO is expected to play out like most other popular MMORPGs. While they will have their unique touch to the game, the overall gameplay is expected to be the same.

What races and classes can we expect from Riot Games League of Legends MMORPG?

Regarding the races and classes that one can expect from the title, League of Legends has an already established world from which Riot can draw their character inspirations.

The world of Runeterra has the following races that players will be able to play:

Humans

Vastaya

Yordle

Minotaur

Ascended

Dragon

Celestial

Golem

Spirit

Undead

Void Born

Wolf

As for the classes, many in the community feel that the following are the ones that they will be able to expect in the MMO:

Mage

Controller

Fighter

Tank

Marksman

Enchanter

Slayer

Assassin

Bruiser

Much of the class speculations come from how Riot Games have represented some of the champion traits in Teamfight Tactics. However, more classes will likely be making their way to the game, whose abilities will be more fleshed out than how they are represented in TFT.

What can players expect to explore in Riot Games’ League of Legends MMORPG?

Runeterra lore and world-building are huge, and there is a lot that players can expect to explore in the MMORPG. There are 13 big regions in Runeterra, which are:

Bandle City

Bilgewater

Demacia

Ionia

Ixtal

Noxus

Piltover

Shadow Isles

Shurima

Targon

The Freljord

The Void

Zaun

Smaller regions like Camavore and Kathkan can also be explorable in the game. Hence, it will be interesting to see what Riot comes up with in the form of exploration and dungeon scrawling.

Will Riot Games’ League of Legends MMORPG be free-to-play?

Riot’s MMO is expected to be free-to-play. This is because of the fact that all of their other games are not locked behind a paywall.

Valorant, League of Legends, Legends of Runeterra, TFT, and Wild Rift are free-to-download and play. The only way that Riot monetizes their games is through their cosmetic content.

Players can expect a similar system in the upcoming MMO and the fighting game Project L where monetization will be through cosmetics sales. Hopefully, they will not make it a pay-to-win design that many other MMORPGs choose to opt for.

Riot Games League of Legends MMORPG story expectations

It’s hard to ascertain if the core narrative of the MMO will be canon to the Runeterra lore and story. However, many in the community feel it will likely be tied into the overarching plot.

League of Legends has some of the best narratives and fleshed-out lores in video games. With the amount of success Arcane has seen, they will likely let players enjoy a good deal of the canon narrative.

Greg Street @Ghostcrawler @SharknessVS Short A: yes. Long A: Think about it this way. If we’re successful and have millions of players playing hundreds of hours with just as much time discussing story and characters with their friends and online, it will become the focus of the lore. MMOs have a way of doing that. @SharknessVS Short A: yes. Long A: Think about it this way. If we’re successful and have millions of players playing hundreds of hours with just as much time discussing story and characters with their friends and online, it will become the focus of the lore. MMOs have a way of doing that.

Riot Games League of Legends MMORPG end game expectations

The end game will most likely revolve around dungeons and raids, which Riot has already talked about.

It will also be interesting to see how the developers will implement difficulty scaling in the game and how RNG will work when it comes to the end-game loot and drop system.

