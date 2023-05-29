Is Diablo 4 pay-to-win?

Diablo 4 is going to be released on June 6, 2023. The open beta for this title — which happened earlier in March — was a massive success, and players are expecting it to offer a lot of content. The only question fans have is whether the upcoming iteration will suffer from the pay-to-win elements seen in Diablo Immortal. That one aspect made the prequel unplayable for free-to-play gamers who had to grind to acquire most in-game items.

Diablo Immortal was badly criticized for including such elements, which resulted in it losing a lot of players. Luckily, the upcoming title wasn't pay-to-win during its beta and will remain the same after its official release.

Diablo 4 won't be pay-to-win

Blizzard has confirmed that Diablo 4 won't have anything that gamers can pay to get an advantage in-game at any point. This means fans of the franchise dissatisfied with Immortal's pay-to-win elements won't have much to complain about here.

Though the title won't have anything that can be purchased to gain an advantage, it will have two Battle Pass tracks players will be able to buy. More information about the BP can be found below.

All there is to know about the Battle Pass

The game is set to feature a Battle Pass that will be divided into three different categories: Free Track, Premium Track, and Accelerated Track.

Free Track

The Free Track will contain every item that can be used to modify and increase the power of characters. They are solely available in this tier to prevent the game from becoming pay-to-win.

Moreover, this free path will also contain a set of cosmetic items that will be accessible to every player and will not be limited to paying consumers.

Premium Track

The Premium Track contains two outfits for each class and will require players to progress through this game and complete certain tasks to obtain, such as unlocking an achievement.

This tier will last for a season, which is about three months, and will cost $10 to get.

Accelerated Track

Diablo 4's Accelerated Track will skip 20 levels of progression except for the power level tiers, which one can unlock by progressing through this game. That said, getting it for $25 will unlock all its cosmetics and other items.

It's worth mentioning that this Accelerated Track will only contain every non-power-related item from the aforementioned Battle Pass paths.

The developers at Blizzard have ensured this title isn't pay-to-win and have added certain elements to make Diablo 4 enjoyable for everyone.

