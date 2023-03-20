How to level up quickly in Diablo 4

Leveling up is important in every role-playing (RPG) video game, including its sub-genres, and Diablo 4 is no different. Usually, it unlocks new abilities, pieces of equipment, and other upgrades, which makes the game comparatively easier to survive.

Diablo 4 is currently in the early access beta, and players cannot wait for it to arrive in June officially. The game is in its early access state and offers a lot of quests as well as exclusive rewards. The progression of this version will carry over to the open beta release due the following week.

While the game is still about to be handed over to players during the open beta phase, they seem curious about the level progression.

This article will guide players on leveling up quickly in Diablo 4.

Leveling up in Diablo 4 is fairly simple and can be done with a lot of ways

Unfortunately, the progression done in the beta phases will not carry over to the official release. However, those reaching level 20 will receive a lot of rewards and goodies during the initial release, such as various titles and the Beta Wolf Pack.

During this time, players can also experiment with ultimates from various classes, which will almost certainly require them to reach the level cap and discover the most suitable one.

The methods to level up in the beta are as follows:

1) Playing at a party

An RPG hack-and-slash game is amplified while playing with friends, and to spice up the factor, Diablo 4 rewards players with a 10% XP boost when competing in a party and an additional 5% XP boost when near another player.

2) Completing side missions

Some players are completely focused on progressing while only completing the main missions. However, it can greatly limit the potential in Diablo 4, where one is greatly rewarded for completing the side missions.

Some providers task with multiple side missions, and on the bright side, completing these missions also increases gameplay time.

3) Participating in events

Events provide a massive amount of XP, gold, and potions for taking down bosses. This may become difficult for players due to the timer during the first few tries, but it can become easier once they get the hang of it.

4) Side Dungeons

Side Dungeons are a great way to farm as enemies are not very powerful except for the boss during the conclusion, and they grant aspects upon the clearing. Playing alongside friends will provide everyone with much additional XP, as previously mentioned.

While the level cap in Diablo 4 will be as huge as level 100 when the game officially releases, it is still limited to level 25 during the entire beta phase. Players can explore and level up using the methods mentioned to avoid many hassles.

