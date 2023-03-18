How to unlock the Wolf pet in Diablo 4

With the Diablo 4 early access beta now live and the open bets on the horizon, fans of the franchise are having a great time trying everything the new entry has to offer.

While the content that the beta offers is limited, there are many things to look forward to. This includes world bosses, strongholds, and options to make your character incredibly powerful.

Diablo @Diablo



Pre-purchase to play today: The time has come. #DiabloIV Open Beta Early Access starts NOW.Pre-purchase to play today: diablo4.com The time has come. #DiabloIV Open Beta Early Access starts NOW.Pre-purchase to play today: diablo4.com https://t.co/RH9qgICuA6

The early access beta will cap your progression to level 25. However, along the way, there will be a fair amount of collectibles that you will be able to unlock. One such collectible is the Wolf pet. You can get your hands on it as you progress further into the narrative, completing the various missions and side quests out in the world.

However, there are a few fans in the community who aren’t exactly sure how they can go about obtaining the Wolf Pet. Hence, today’s guide goes over what you need to do in order to obtain the furry buddy in Diablo 4.

Get to level 20 with your character before trying to obtain the Wolf pet in Diablo 4

To get your hands on the Wolf pet in Diablo 4, you must first reach level 20 with at least one of your created characters. If you have the early access beta and have not pre-purchased the game for the open beta, you will need to reach that level by Monday, March 27, at 12:00 pm PDT.

However, if you do have it pre-purchased, you will get to enjoy the open beta, and the progression from the early access will carry over. You can then progress further from Friday, March 24, 2023, at 9:00 am PDT to Monday, March 27, 2023, at 12:00 pm PDT and get more time to obtain the pet.

Once you have reached level 20 with any one of your characters in Diablo 4, you can make your way to the inventory screen, where you will see that the Wolf pet cosmetic is now available to you. You will then need to equip it. Once you do, the pup can be seen riding on your character's back as you explore the world.

What other collectibles can you unlock in Diablo 4?

Besides the Wolf pet, there are two other things that you can unlock in the Diablo 4 early access, which will carry over to the official launch version of the game this June:

1) Initial Casualty

This is the title that you will get to unlock for your characters permanently. It can only be obtained after you have made your way to Kyovashad, the capital of the Fractured Peaks.

2) Early Voyager

This title is given to a player who reaches level 20 with any character in the game. Irrespective of the class they pick, this title is unlocked permanently for them.

Poll : 0 votes