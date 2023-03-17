Diablo 4 “Request has timed out” error code 300202 and 300008: How to fix possible reasons, and more

The Diablo 4 early access beta is now live, however, not everyone is getting to enjoy the game due to certain error codes that keeps popping up every time players are looking to make their way into the game after character creation.

Mainly the two error codes 300202 and 300008 seem to be the biggest culprits and it comes with the message that “Request has timed out”. These bugs are occurring when you create a character and then select the World Tier difficulty of Adventurer or Veteran and try to finally log into the RPG.

After a brief period of buffering, players seem to get disconnected and are servers, and are put back into the character creation screen, making them try to connect to the game over and over again.

What makes the errors so very annoying to deal with is the fact that they have no permanent fixes. As Diablo 4 is still in early access beta, these performance issues do not come as much of a surprise.

However, today’s guide will go over a few workarounds which will try and deal with the “Request has timed out” error code 300202 and 300008 in Diablo 4.

Fixing the Diablo 4 “Request has timed out” error code 300202 and 300008

Diablo Error code 300008 (Image via Blizzard)

As mentioned there are no permanent solutions to the problem because the issue is occurring due to high traffic volumes on the Diablo 4 servers. Hence, the developers will need to come up with a solution for this, however, here are a few workarounds that you can try if you are facing the “Request has timed out” error code 300202 and 300008 in the game.

1) Log into the game at another time

As Diablo 3 early access beta just went live it’s not surprising why the servers of the game are facing such high traffic volumes. This is one of the reasons why your request to log into the game seems to keep getting timed out no matter how many times you are looking to select a difficulty to make your way into the world.

Hence, it’s best to log into the game when the servers are not facing such high volumes in your regions.

Diablo error code 300202 (Image via Blizzard)

2) Restarting the game

Restarting the game seems to have worked for many in the community. Hence, closing the game on your platforms along with Battle.net on PC can be something that fixes the issue for you.

3) Checking your internet connection

Your ISP might be the one causing problems as well if the Diablo 4 servers are working optimally. Hence, you may need to check your internet connection by going through a speed test or testing it for packet loss in any of the online websites.

You can try restarting your internet router as well, as it will clear some of the caches and change the gateway, which might just help you log into the game’s servers.

4) Disabling VPN

If you are using a VPN or proxy websites to log into the game, then it’s also very likely that the third-party software is what’s causing the problem for you. You will need to disable them which might just fix the error code 300202 and 300008 in Diablo 4 early access.

