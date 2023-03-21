Is Diablo 4 down? How to check server status for the RPG

The Diablo 4 early access beta suffered a number of performance issues, including game crashes and server connectivity.

While the community loved the extensive amount of content in the pre-release version of the game, frequent disconnections and extensively long queue times often compromised the experience.

It’s likely that the server troubles will also make their way to the open beta of the game, which is set to go live on March 24, 2023. This is one of the reasons why many players are curious about how they can be a bit more informed about the RPG’s server status.

There were instances where server issues were straight up deleting players' characters or not showing them in the character select menu. Many fans want to avoid such issues until Blizzard improves its server slots and equips them to deal with traffic surges better.

Hence, today's guide explains how you can check the server status for the title.

Ways to check Diablo 4 server status

There are two primary ways to update yourself on all the server-related issues that you might face in Diablo 4.

1) Follow the official Diablo Twitter handle

The official Diablo Twitter handle usually keeps players informed about all the performance-related issues that their titles may be facing.

During the early access beta, the Twitter handle often posted updates on some of the title's more pressing concerns, including server downtime and bugs that were frequently crashing the game and deleting created characters.

The Twitter handle will be one of the best sources to track issues with Diablo 4 during its open beta or when the official game drops later this June. It will often update players on fixes, as well as steps they can take to deal with certain errors in the game.

2) Checking the server in Downdetector website

The Downdetector website has grown to be incredibly reliable when it comes to tracking the server status of some of the most popular multiplayer games today.

Diablo 4 is no exception, and the website has done a great job tracking some traffic surges and server downtimes that the early access version of the game has been facing.

If you are facing issues while logging into the Diablo servers, you can make your way to the Downdetector website to check if others are facing the issue as well.

If the servers are down or facing log-in issues, you will have to wait until they are properly functional again.

If you continue to face problems with Diablo 4, make your way to Blizzard Support and register a complaint. Customer support will likely get in touch with you to fix the issues that you are having.

Poll : 0 votes