How to easily obtain more health pot charges in Diablo 4

The Diablo 4 beta test has been quite successful, barring performance issues, server troubles, and long queue times.

There is a lot to explore and get done in Sanctuary. Even with a level 25 cap in the beta, there is extensive content to try out in the game, ranging from world bosses to dungeons and strongholds.

For those new to the franchise, Diablo 4 can indeed be an unforgiving experience, especially in higher World Tiers and Hardcore Mode. Reliance on Healing Pots increases with every bit of progression, and getting your hands on more vial slots makes it easier to deal with some of the toughest content in the game.

However, there has been a fair bit of confusion amongst community members as to how they can increase the number of vial slots in the title.

Today’s guide will therefore go over what you need to increase the number of healing vials you can carry in Diablo 4.

Obtaining more Healing Vial slots in Diablo 4

Since Diablo 4 is still in its pre-release beta version, there is currently only one way to increase the number of health vials you can carry. Increasing your Renown in Sanctuary allows you to unlock more vial slots and boost the bulk of HP each vial will recover on your character.

Now, if you aren't familiar with Renown and how it works in the game, you can consider it another form of XP you gather as you progress through the map. Be that as it may, instead of directly leveling your character and improving their stats, it opens up other features and bonuses you can get your hands on.

The amount of Renown level you accumulate is strictly related to each region. Hence, leveling your renown for one region will not carry over to the next.

To earn Renown, you must complete the various sidequests that other NPCs on the map provide you. Completing world events and clearing dungeons will also get you Renown XP, thus, exploring all the regions in Sanctuary as much as possible is the best way to accumulate it.

Once your Renown levels go up, you will be able to unlock additional slots for health vials, and as of this writing, you will only be able to carry a maximum of 10 vials in Diablo 4. This is subject to change post-release when the RPG finally comes out in June this year.

Once your Renown for each level increases, you can access the Renown tab in the main menu and claim the rewards. More vial slots will be one of them, along with other additional bonuses.

