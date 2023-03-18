What are the Altars of Lilith in Diablo 4, and how do they work?

There are multiple ways to get more powerful during the two Diablo 4 betas, and finding the Altars of Lilith is one of the most reliable ways to scale up in the RPG.

Besides taking down monsters, gaining experience points, investing points in the skill tree, and getting better gear, finding the Altars of Lilith will make it significantly easier for you to take on the game's harder encounters.

World bosses and strongholds are no joke, especially on the veteran world tier difficulty. You will need all the scaling you can get if you wish to take these enemies out without having to die repeatedly.

Diablo 4’s map has structures called the Altars of Lilith. Interacting with them will allow you to get your hands on some bonus stats and XP. These are strewn all across the map, and many players seem curious about how they work and what they should do when they encounter one.

Today’s guide goes over everything that you need to know about the Altars of Lilith in Diablo 4.

Everything known about the Altars of Lilith in Diablo 4 so far

As mentioned, Altars of Lilith will provide you with permanent stat bonuses, making them one of the best features to help you scale faster in the RPG. These structures will be displayed on your zone map. However, keep in mind that discovering and unlocking their symbols on one character will not automatically carry it over to the next one.

However, the permanent stat boosts will be for all the characters created in your profile in Diablo 4. These stats will carry over to another character. This means if you are gaining a +2 Dexterity boost on one, all of your alternate characters will start with a +2 Dexterity.

The stat boosts that you get from one particular Altar of Lilith are the same for all players. You will get at least one of the following stats for each Altar that you interact with:

+2 Strength

+2 Intelligence

+2 Willpower

+2 Dexterity

+8 Maximum Life

The more you find and interact with the Altars of Lilith, the more powerful you get in the game. However, remember that Altars can only be used once per profile. This means that once an Altar has been activated, you cannot interact with it once again with another character.

Infinite scaling from the Altars of Lilith is also not possible in Diablo 4, so make sure you try and interact with all of them across each of the regions.

The RPG’s world of Sanctuary has five major regions to explore. They are Fractured Peaks, Kehjistan, Scosglen, Hawezar, and Dry Steppes. It’s speculated that there will be a total of 120 Altars of Lilith to discover in the game.

