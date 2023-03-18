Can you increase inventory size and external stash capacity in Diablo 4?

The Diablo 4 early access beta is in full swing. Fans of the franchise have an extensive amount of content to enjoy in this pre-release version of the game.

With the open beta access of Diablo 4 set to go live from March 24, at 9:00 am PDT, to March 27, at 12:00 pm PDT, there is a fair bit of curiosity as to what else fans can expect from the RPG.

One of the more popular questions in the community is if the game will allow players to increase the size of their inventory and external stash, which they get to encounter after a bit of progression.

Unfortunately, the Diablo 4 early access beta will not allow players to increase the inventory storage of their characters. There is only a limited number of resources they can carry at a time while exploring the map and taking down demons.

However, the external stash is something that players will be able to upgrade, but it is quite an expensive option to opt for.

Players should always salvage gear and items in Diablo 4

As players progress through the RPG, their character’s inventory will be overflooded with all the dropped gear and items acquired from defeating enemies. While discarding them might seem like the best thing to do in order to empty the slots, the better option is to salvage and scrap them in order to craft materials.

Players can dismantle the items at the Blacksmith in Diablo 4. However, it’s important not to dismantle some of the more powerful and core items in the game.

The crafting materials can then be stored in an external stash, which is a sort of additional storage system in the game. It can be accessed from the central hubs and will look like a small treasure chest. It can be used to hold some of the more valuable resources.

Unlike the character inventory, the external stash can be upgraded to carry more items. However, this will require 100,000 gold, making it one of the more expensive features to opt in to, especially during the early stages of the game, where the currency is not so abundantly available.

Players are not advised to waste money on more storage space, at least during the early access and open beta period of the RPG.

