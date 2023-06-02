Diablo 4 server status: How to know if the game is down or facing massive log-in surges

Diablo 4 early access period is now playable for those who have been able to pre-order the Deluxe or the Ultimate edition of the game. However, not everyone is being able to have smooth sailings when trying to log into the game’s servers due to the incredibly high surges and the frequent downtimes that the servers are facing.

With every server issue, the game will often hit you with new error codes every now and then, with the 315306 “Unable to find a valid license” being one of the more popular ones.

As it’s a live service title, there will indeed be frequent downtimes that you will be facing every now and then, especially during updates, server maintenance days, or when there is a much higher surge of log-ins.

Hence, many in the community were quite curious about finding ways to keep track of the Diablo 4 server health and be more informed about when the game is actually down.

Today’s guide will over some fo the ways you will be able to track the Diablo 4 server status and know when Blizzard is facing issues with game performance.

How to check Diablo 4 server status

For now, there are primarily two ways that you can go about knowing more about the server status in Diablo 4.

1) Keeping a close eye on the Diablo 4 official Twitter handle

The official Diablo Twitter handle is quite proactive then it comes to informing players about a majority of the performance issues that the game is currently facing. Server status is one of the things that the team reports on especially if it has to do with outages and log-in surges that the game seems to be facing quite a bit.

During the multiple beta periods of the game, the handle kept the community updated on the title’s more pressing concerns. Bugs and server downtimes were some of the bigger issues at the time, with the game frequently crashing and completely deleting the saved characters for many players.

While Blizzard works on a fix to deal with some major issues in the game, you will be able to keep your self updated with their server status by following their Twitter page.

2) Using the most of third-party websites like Downdetector

Websites like Downdetector are one of the most reliable third-party sources which does a great job of tracking the server status and health of almost every single multiplayer title out there. The same is true for Diablo 4 as well, and the website seems to accurately tract downtime reports, along with surges and other issues that may be preventing players from logging into the game.

Hence, if you are facing issues with logging into the Diablo servers and wish to know if the issues are from your end, then you can always head over to Downdetector to know if the Diablo 4 servers are running optimally or not.

If you are facing log-in issues if the servers are up and healthy, then you will be required to make your way to Blizzard Support and register a complaint. Blizzard customer support will then reach out to you to help you will the performance issues.

