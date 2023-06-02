Diablo 4 “Unable to find a valid license” 315306 error code: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

The Diablo 4 early access period is now live for all regions and platforms and players are finally being able to take on the hoardes of hell with their favorite classes. Hoover, there seems to be a fair bit of performance issue in the game from the server’s end as the title seems to be showing error codes for many in the community.

Diablo @Diablo



Early Access has officially begun.



Purchase the Ultimate Edition to play now. Hell is upon us. #DiabloIV Early Access has officially begun.Purchase the Ultimate Edition to play now. Hell is upon us.#DiabloIV Early Access has officially begun.Purchase the Ultimate Edition to play now. https://t.co/7jIZRq0V1w

One of the more popular ones right now is the “Unable to find a valid license” 315306 error code, which is making many in the community feel that they have perhaps purchased the wrong version of the game.

Fortunately, that is not the case and the error occurs when there is an issue with Blizzard’s servers if it’s having a hard time keeping up with all the log-ins on all the platform of PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

It’s usually caused due to server overload or if they are down, which is why there is no permanent solution to the problem.

However, today’s guide will go over some of the things that you will be able to do to fix the “Unable to find a valid license” 315306 error code in Diablo 4.

Fixing the “Unable to find a valid license” 315306 error code on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC

As mentioned, there is no permanent solution to the “Unable to find a valid license” 315306 error code in Diablo 4 apart from a few temporary workarounds, which are as follows:

1) Log back into the game when there are lesser log-ins

It’s likely that you have logged in at a time when there is a huge surge in player log-ins into the title which is making it quite difficult for the game to keep up. One of the best solutions will be to wait it out for sometime before the servers can handle the player load again.

Follow the server status to know when they are facing issues.

2) Restarting the game

Restarting Diablo 4 on your consoles or PC (along with the Battle.net client) will be another great way of trying to fix this problem. Many in the community seem to have found it to be one of the most viable solutions for the “Unable to find a valid license” 315306 error code.

Hence, it’s one thing you can try if the server is still not letting you log in.

3) Disabling all VPN

The next thing you might need to do is to disable all third-party applications like overlays and VPNs. While VPNs can help you have a smoother gaming experience in Diablo 4 based on the region that you are playing it from, it’s also likely to be the cause for the 315306 error code in the game. Hence, disabling it will likely fix the problem.

Poll : 0 votes