How to unlock Diablo 4 cosmetics with KFC

Diablo 4 has started its second string of collaborations with KFC and Blizzard is once again giving away free cosmetics in the game through purchases ahead of the title's official launch. The promotional event was not something that was officially announced. However, KFC has added a new landing page to its website that confirms the collaboration.

Additionally, many physical KFC outlets have also started using Diablo-themed cups and wrappers, and many in the community are excited to get their hands on some of the event-related cosmetics.

However, there has been a fair bit of confusion as to how one can go about redeeming the cosmetics with their orders as the event was never truly officially announced. Moreover, Blizzard never expanded on some of the things that you will need to do to make the most of the collaboration.

Hence, today’s guide will go over how you can unlock the Diablo 4 cosmetics that are part of Blizzard’s promotional event with KFC.

Obtaining Diablo 4 cosmetics via KFC

From May 30, 2023 to June 2, 2023, you will be able to purchase a Sandwich or Sandwich combo meal through the KFC website or the KFC app to get your hands on the code that will unlock the cosmetic.

Here's how you can redeem the code:

You will need to link your KFC account with your Battle.net account.

As KFC has a new landing page for the collaboration, all you will be required to do is to click on the event details, which will eventually take you to the Battle.net login page.

After inputting your account details, you will be able to successfully link your KFC account to the Battle.net one.

You will need to buy sandwiches, with the cheapest one going for $5. As there are five cosmetics to unlock for all the five classes of Diablo 4, you need to invest $25 to get your hands on all of them.

All Diablo 4 KFC cosmetics (Image via Blizzard)

Here are the five cosmetic items that you can get during the Blizzard and KFC collaboration:

Vessel of the Eleven Totem

Thrumming Axle Staff

Dread Pheasant Slayer Bow

Hand of Gallus Polearm

Foul Reaper Two-handed Scythe

It’s important to note that the collaboration is available in the United States only, and you will are required to be 18 or older to be eligible for it. Moreover, canceled orders are not taken into account, so if you cancel your meal right after ordering it, you will not be eligible to redeem the code.

