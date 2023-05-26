All Diablo 4 Twitch drop rewards and how to get them

Diablo 4 launches in June 2023, and to celebrate that, Blizzard Entertainment is partnering with Twitch for some great Twitch drops. Throughout June, players will receive some cosmetic gear for specific in-game classes every week. All you have to do is watch one of the specified streamers that are partnering with Blizzard. In addition, there will be a rare mount skin called Primal Instinct for gifting subs to streamers.

Each week has different rewards, so we’ll cover which dates will feature specific rewards below. Make sure you don’t miss out on your favorite class cosmetics for the upcoming Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 players to receive cosmetic Twitch drops in June 2023

Blizzard has announced a group of eligible streamers you can watch to earn rewards and subscribe for the exclusive Primal Instinct. You can find that list of Diablo 4 streamers here. Players can watch three hours of these streamers for the Twitch drops each week.

Thankfully, you don’t have to watch the same streamer. Twitch will keep track of your progress, so you don’t have to watch one Diablo 4 streamer the entire time. Below, you can see which Twitch drops are available.

Important note: After you unlock the first reward (three hours), you must claim the reward before you gain progress toward the next reward.

Week 1 - Rogue and Necromancer

Start Time: June 5, 2023, 4 PM PDT

End Time: June 11, 2023, 11:59 PM PDT

The first week of Diablo 4’s Twitch drops feature the Rogue cosmetics Azurehand Back-Stabber Dagger and Azurehand Heart-pIercer Sword Recolors. In addition, if you watch another three hours, you’ll receive the Matron-Sigil Coffer (Rogue) and Progenitor Favor (Necromancer) Back Trophy. So six hours nets you gear for both classes.

Week 2 - Sorcerer

Start Time: June 12, 2023, 12 AM PDT

End Time: June 18, 2023, 11:59 PM PDT

The first three hours of week 2 will grant players the Azurehand Spell-Slinger Wand Weapon Recolor in Diablo 4's Sorcerer class. If you watch six hours of the game, your next Twitch drop for week 2 is the Hellrune Tabernacle Back Trophy.

Week 3 - Druid

Start Time: June 19, 2023, 12 AM PDT

End Time: June 25, 2023, 11:59 PM PDT

If you want a cool new Axe cosmetic for Diablo 4, the Druid class drop at three hours is the Azurehand Head-Cleaver Weapon Recolor. Then, if you tune in for six hours, you’ll receive the Font of the Mother Back Trophy. It’s a genuinely grisly-looking trophy, complete with gross tentacles.

Week 4 - Barbarian

Start Time: June 26, 2023, 12 AM PDT

End Time: July 2, 2023, 11:59 PM PDT

If you watch for three hours, you’ll unlock the Azurehand Skull-Crusher axe for Druids. The six-hour reward is the Matriarch’s Mantle Back Trophy for Diablo 4. This is the last of the free Twitch drops, though there is one more option if you want it.

To unlock the Primal Instinct mount skin, you need to donate two subs of any level, which will open the skin for you. When you receive one of these rewards, you can see it in your Twitch notification inbox. It could take up to 24 hours for the code to be delivered.

While you don’t need to own Diablo 4 to claim any of these rewards, you do need to have your Battle.net account linked to Twitch. To do that, simply sign into your account at this link, and click “Connect to Twitch.” Follow the instructions that pop up, and you’ll be done quickly.

Thankfully, there’s plenty of time to watch these streams for Twitch drops, and you don’t have to be active, either. You can turn the stream on, lower the volume, and do something else. When the three hours are up, claim your reward, and wait for the next one.

