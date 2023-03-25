How to use the Sorcerer Enchantment system in Diablo 4

The Sorcerer class in Diablo 4 has an enchantment mechanism that you can take advantage of to personalize your combat style. Unlocking the Sorcerer Enchantment will provide you with two extra skill slots in addition to existing slots.

This will allow you to slot various skills and use your secondary abilities in combination with individual class skills to increase the overall effectiveness of your attacks.

Unlock and use the Sorcerer Enchantment system in Diablo 4

Unlocking Sorcerer Enchantment system in Diablo 4

To unlock the enchantment slots for the Sorcerer in Diablo 4, you will have to reach level 15 and complete the Legacy of Magi quest. The slots become available at level 15 and 30. Currently, the open beta version has players capped at level 25, meaning you can only unlock the first slot once you reach level 15.

Using the Sorcerer Enchantment system in Diablo 4

Assign skills to the Enchantment slots from the skill tree (Image via Sofa Supastar Gaming/YouTube)

Enchantment can be used by assigning your skills via the Skill Tree. Here's how to do it:

1) Open the Skill Tree.

2) Go to the skill assignment section.

3) Assign skills to the Sorcerer Enchantment slot with the corresponding core skills.

4) Every skill for the Sorcerer class has a base effect and an enchantment effect. You can find descriptions of the same while assigning skills to your enchantment slots.

5) Skills assigned to your enchantment slots will have passive effects during combat as per predetermined skill effects.

As an example, for the Blizzard skill, the enchantment effect allows the formation of a blizzard over you every 15 seconds that follows you for six seconds.

Enchantment effects of different skills in Diablo 4 (Image via Sofa Supastar Gaming/YouTube)

6) Allocating different skills to the slots will provide you with several strategic effects like stun, halt, flash, and more. All of them are useful when stacking up damage to enemies.

8) Assigning passive skills to the slots will require you to spend skill points. The good thing is that these points are refundable, meaning you can try them out anytime after unlocking the slots. Ultimate skills cannot be assigned to these slots.

Skill points can be refunded anytime from the skill tree (Image via Sofa Supastar Gaming/YouTube)

Experiment with different skills to build a style of play that is complementary to your character class.

Since you can reach a max level of 25 in the open beta of Diablo 4, only the first slot can be unlocked for the Sorcerer Enchantment system, and you will have to wait for the full release to unlock the other one.

