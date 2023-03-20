Best Sorcerer build in Diablo 4 beta

The Sorcerer is one of the three classes in the Diablo 4 beta, which will be open to many more players in the coming week. Sorcerers can deal different types of elemental damage. Moreover, it’s a perfect option for those who prefer playing mage-type classes in video games.

In Diablo 4's beta, Sorcerers are lethal in squad or solo games, and having a good build makes them even more potent. The freedom offered by this class is much more than an alternate one, like Barbarian, can provide. This means that you’ll be able to build your class as per your choice. However, certain skills are much more useful than the rest, and these are the ones that you should focus on.

The focus of a good Sorcerer class build in Diablo 4 beta should be on damage

As mentioned earlier, you can choose between different elemental damages for your Sorcerer class. Based on how things have been in the Diablo 4 beta so far, going for frost damage is a great choice. With that in mind, here’s one build that players can go for:

Sorcerer Frost damage build

Frost Bolt (Flickering)

Frozen Orb (Destructive)

Teleport (Mystical)

Ice Blades (Invoked)

Blizzard (Wizard)

Deep Freeze (Supreme)

However, there’s another alternative build that could be as effective as the previous one.

Sorcerer Lightning damage build

Spark (Flickering)

Chain Lightning (Destructive)

Frost Nova (Mystical)

Ice Blades (Invoked)

Meteor (Wizard)

Deep Freeze (Supreme)

The second build shares plenty of similarities with the first one, but it has a different core skill. However, it’s certainly more focused on AOE damage.

Best Passive skill

Elemental Attunement resets the cooldown of any defensive skill, so it’s a welcome choice.

Glass Cannon adds to the amount of damage you can do to enemies in Diablo 4, but beware that your character will also get more vulnerable.

Frostbite does more damage to enemies that have Frozen or Vulnerable status.

Aside from selecting the proper skills, there are certain key elements to look into. This includes Legendary Aspects, which are exclusive to each class in Diablo 4. There are gems that amplify the effects of the builds.

Finally, there are key stats as well that will need to be modified selectively. This includes Intelligence and Dexterity. Getting these up should be at the top of your to-do list. However, make sure to keep a balance between all the stats to prevent your character from becoming too underpowered.

Poll : 0 votes