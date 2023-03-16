Diablo 4 guide - All Rogue Legendary Aspects revealed so far

The Rogue is an excellent hybrid of both melee and ranged damage in Diablo 4. This class combines a varied skillset with nimble movements and an excellent Dexterity stat. It is perhaps the most flexible of all the classes in the upcoming title from Blizzard.

Like all the offered options in Diablo 4, the Rogue will have a collection of Legendary Aspects that players can unlock. Each will be connected to a particular facet of the its build in the game.

If you’re looking to find out what the Rogue can do with its Legendary Aspects in Diablo 4, look no further. This article explains everything players need to know about the offered abilities.

Note: The abilities listed below are the official descriptions for the Legendary Aspects.

What Legendary Aspects are available for Rogues in Diablo 4?

Swords, daggers, bows, and crossbows are the tools of the trade for the Rogues in Diablo 4. While the Necromancers work with the powers of undeath, these are more grounded in reality. While they temporarily disappear into the Shadow Realm to be untouched, they have two other specializations.

Exploit Weakness allows players to counter-attack with greater damage on their abilities when pinpointing the weak spots of the forces of Hell in Diablo 4.

This class can also use the Combo Points system to generate points that can trigger other abilities. This may feel familiar to World of Warcraft players, as that’s how their Rogues traditionally play.

The Rogues’ ability to Imbue their skills with specific damage types is what makes them so flexible in Diablo 4. They can add Frost, Shadow, Poison, and much more to make sure they have a weakness for whatever target they’re attacking in the game.

This can be especially powerful with ranged, AoE attacks. For their Legendary Aspects, here is all the information that is currently available to players in Diablo 4.

Legendary Aspects for Rogues

Cheat's Aspect (Defensive): You take 15% less damage from Crowd Controlled enemies. Whenever a Crowd Controlled enemy deals direct damage to you, gain +15% Movement Speed for 2 seconds (Unknown - Scosglen)

Enshrouding Aspect (Defensive): Gain a Dark Shroud shadow every 3 seconds when standing still. Each Dark Shroud shadow grants a 2.0% increased Damage Reduction. (Unknown - Hawezar)

Aspect of Siphoned Protection (Defensive): Lucky Hit: Damaging a Vulnerable enemy with a Core Skill has up to a 20% chance to grant a Barrier for 5 seconds that absorbs X damage, up to a maximum of X. (Unknown - Hawezar)

Aspect of Uncanny Resilience (Defensive): Whenever you trigger a Lucky Hit, gain x5% increased Damage Reduction for 5 seconds, up to a maximum of x15%. (Unknown - Scosglen)

Aspect of Arrow Storms (Offensive): Lucky Hit: Your Ranged Skills have up to a 10% chance to create an arrow storm at the target's present location, dealing X Physical damage over 3 seconds. You can have up to 5 active arrow storms. (Unknown - Scosglen)

Blast-Trapper's Aspect (Offensive): Lucky Hit: Dealing direct damage to enemies affected by your Trap Skills has up to a 30% chance to make them Vulnerable for 3 seconds. (Unknown - Fractured Peaks)

Aspect of Branching Volleys (Offensive): Barrage's arrows have a 15% chance to split into 2 arrows whenever they ricochet. (Unknown - Hawezar)

Aspect of Corruption (Offensive): Your Imbuements Skill effects have x20% increased potency against Vulnerable enemies. (Unknown)

Aspect of Encircling Blades (Offensive): Flurry damages enemies in a circle around you and deals x8% increased damage. (Hallowed Ossuary - Fractured Peaks)

Opportunist's Aspect (Offensive): When you break Concealment, you drop a cluster of Stun Grenades around your location which explode, dealing X total Physical damage and Stunning enemies for 0.25 seconds. (Unknown - Kehjistan)

Shadowslicer Aspect (Offensive): When you cast Dash, a Shadow Clone is spawned at your location that also casts Dash, dealing 25% of the base damage. (Unknown - Scosglen)

Aspect of Sleeting Imbuements (Offensive): Your Rain of Arrows is always affected by all Imbuements Skills at once. (Unknown - Hawezar)

Trickster's Aspect (Offensive): Caltrops also throw a cluster of Stun Grenades that explode and deal X total Physical damage and Stunning enemies for 0.25 seconds. (Unknown - Dry Steppes)

Aspect of Unstable Imbuements (Offensive): Casting a Skill that is Imbued creates an explosion around you, dealing X damage of the same type. (Unknown - Dry Steppes)

Vengeful Aspect (Offensive): Lucky Hit: Making an enemy Vulnerable has up to a 30% chance to grant a +3% increased Critical Strike Chance for 3 seconds, up to +9%. (Unknown - Kehjistan)

Aspect of Volatile Blades (Offensive): Twisting Blades cause an explosion when they return to you, dealing X damage and X additional damage based on the distance the blades travel, up to 5 meters, and X total damage. (Unknown - Scosglen)

Aspect of Volatile Shadows (Offensive): When a Dark Shroud shadow would be removed it explodes, dealing X Shadow damage around you. (Unknown - Dry Steppes)

Energizing Aspect (Resource): Damaging an Injured enemy with a Basic Skill generates 5 Energy. (Sanguine Chapel - Fractured Peaks)

Ravenous Aspect (Resource): Killing a Vulnerable enemy grants you x50% increased Energy Regeneration for 4 seconds. (Unknown - Dry Steppes)

Aspect of Explosive Verve (Utility): Your Grenades Skills count as Trap Skills. Whenever you ready a Trap or drop Grenades, you gain a +10% increased Movement Speed for 3 seconds. (Derelict Lodge - Fractured Peaks)

Players can unlock these as they progress through the game, alongside greater powers and abilities.

Rogues have plenty of amazing abilities in Diablo 4, and several of these skills will benefit gamers, whether they play as a ranged or melee character. No matter what build they use, the hybrid class will have a Legendary Aspect or two for them.

Players won’t have long to wait until the full launch of Diablo 4. A preview beta will be held this weekend for those who pre-ordered the game, and then again between March 24 - 26, 2023.

