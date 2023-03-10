What is the best class for you in the Diablo 4 beta?

Diablo 4 will host a pair of beta tests with several character class selections for fans of the hit action RPG. The first weekend is for people who pre-ordered the game, and the second is for anyone who wishes to try the game. In this upcoming beta, players will have access to five classes, and an important question has to be asked of newcomers to the franchise.

Each class in Diablo 4 has its unique powers, abilities, and gameplay style players should know. While you can play multiple characters, if you only have the time to pick and play as one of them as you journey through Act 1, this will help you determine what route you want to go down.

Which class fits your playstyle in the upcoming Diablo 4 beta?

Diablo 4's open beta will feature the following classes: Barbarian, Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, and Sorceress. Each has a playstyle, special attacks, and features that make it worth playing. Depending on how you approach action RPGs, you may want to focus on specific character classes.

Barbarian is for players who want to wreck shop and obliterate enemies with an enormous weapon. They can also easily swap between weapons, thanks to the Arsenal system. You can swap between four weapons at will to use the necessary skills at the correct times. I spent my time in my press preview playing this class.

Upon activation, you will also automatically equip the best weapon for skill, so you'll frequently see different gear in your hands. You're a heavy-duty, walking engine of destruction with various area-of-effect attacks, war cries, and tons of weapons.

Next up is the shapeshifting wonder known as the Druid in Diablo 4. In Diablo 2, it could shift across several forms and also had access to overwhelming elemental attacks.

Unlike in Diablo 2, though, depending on which skill you activate, your character will immediately shift into the appropriate form. However, in Diablo 4, your spells and abilities are locked to specific forms, so you can't stay in Werebear and do all your attacks and spells. They're also masters of Storm and Earth magic, capable of holding their own versus vast enemy hordes.

The Necromancer has always been my favorite class in the Diablo franchise, which will likely not change in Diablo 4. Some players want a swarm of followers doing all their dirty work for them - if that's you, go for the Necromancer.

They can use many familiar styles of abilities for fans of Diablo 2. They have Bone Skills, Darkness, Blood, and for those that want a host of undead, Army. The Bone skills are familiar to Diablo 2 players as a source of physical damage.

Darkness attacks are DOT abilities, and Blood lets players become vampires. However, Army abilities allow them to revive Skeletons to fight for them and create Golems.

They can also use the Book of the Dead in-game mechanic to customize their undead hordes, to change how they act in combat. You can make some tanks, fragile DPS cannons, or whatever you need.

Those who played the Assassin in previous games will feel at home in Diablo 4's Rogue class. It's all about sneaking and using stealth to get the drop on foes. They can switch between melee weapons and ranged, making them incredibly useful in battle.

Like this franchise's other stealth/assassin characters, they might start weak. They will become mighty damage machines as they dart about the battlefield. Like World of Warcraft Rogues, they will have Combo Points that build as they use their attacks.

If you want big numbers and little survivability, that's the Sorceress in Diablo 4. Like the Rogue, they take some time to get started, but their Lightning/Fire/Cold attacks are second to none. They can use the Enchantment System to adjust their skills, offer different effects, or perhaps achieve multiple attacks with one cast.

Another thing that makes the Sorceress great is the variety of special effects that come with its spells. Cold spells can slow targets, potentially making fighting elites/bosses much easier.

There is much more to each of these Diablo 4 classes, but this should provide insight into what each can do. As players dive through Act 1 in the upcoming beta test, they can reach level 25 at the highest.

This means certain class features will not be available, but it is a great time to find out what each can do as these test periods activate. Diablo 4's beta tests are coming soon, from March 17-19 for those who pre-ordered the game and again on March 24-26, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes