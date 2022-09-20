Diablo 4 Closed Beta reveal: Start date, requirements, platforms, and more

While Diablo 4 will not be available until 2023, the developers recently revealed that a Closed-End Beta test will take place for Diablo 4 fans, and they will not have to wait too long to get their hands on it. Interested parties make try to join in, but it is going to be fairly exclusive. Not everyone is going to get in, and Activision Blizzard has specific styles of gamers in mind for the upcoming game test period.

Here is what fans need to know about the November Closed Beta for Diablo 4, ahead of its 2023 launch.

What is known about the Diablo 4 Closed-End Beta?

While the public testing will begin “early next year,” a closed beta is going to be available in November. Players that are selected will receive an email by November 18, but those interested in Diablo 4 fans will need to register by October 11, 2022.

In this case, gamers who are interested should meet certain, particular criteria in order to join. Blizzard is looking for players “who have recently spent significant amounts of time playing the end-game experiences of Diablo II: Resurrected and Diablo III.”

According to the developers in a recent blogpost from Activision Blizzard, they will be testing the end-game experience for Diablo 4 and will be using the applicant’s gameplay data to see if they fit the bill. Players who think they meet the requirements can enter via the following instructions:

Visit the Battle.net website or use the Battle.net launcher

Click your username at the top-right hand corner

Click “Account Settings” or “View Platform” (depending on platform)

Click “Privacy & Communication” menu

Scroll down to “Communication Preferences”

Click “Update” button

Ensure the “News and Special Offers from Battle.net” option is enabled

Players who are selected will be emailed by November 18, 2022, from “[email protected],” so potential players should keep an eye out after applying.

What modes and options will be available in Diablo 4’s Closed-End Beta?

A few gameplay modes/options will be available in this Diablo 4 test. Helltides is a region-wide event and can appear while roaming Sanctuary. Once players have reached World Tier Three: Nightmare difficulty, these can appear. Servants of Lilith are empowered here, and their difficulty has been increased, but the loot is far greater.

These foes can also drop Cinders, which can be spent to open Helltide Chests. These chests will drop gear exclusive to a particular single-item slot: Torso, Legs, or Two-Handed Weapon. Should a player fall in battle, they will also drop all of their Cinders.

Nightmare Dungeons will also be available, which becomes available after finding your first Nightmare Sigil. Each Sigil is connected to a particular dungeon. They also add specific modifiers to the dungeon, which increases the difficulty and the rewards for success. Even greater-powered Sigils also come from success, similar to Mythic+ in World of Warcraft.

Whispers of the Dead is another new feature. Players will see Whispers around the Sanctuary, and by completing the required task, they will receive EXP, Gold, and Grim Favors. After unlocking 10 Grim Favors, they can be exchanged at the Tree of Whispers for fantastic loot. In the retail release, this will unlock after a certain point in the story, but not in the Beta.

Fields of Hatred are created by Mephisto, cursing specific spots on the map. These are PVP zones, and players can defeat demons to acquire Seeds of Hatred. Take them to the Altar of Extraction to create Red Dust, but be careful - other players can kill you and claim your Seeds of Hatred.

Thankfully, players keep their Red Dust, which can be spent on PVP Cosmetics and Mount Vendors for rewards. Finally, after reaching level 50, Paragon Boards will show up as a late-game progression system. Players earn Paragon Points as they accrue experience points, new tiles, sockets, and further Paragon Boards to increase their power.

The Diablo 4 Closed Beta will be available in November 2022, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

