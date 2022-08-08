Diablo 4 alpha gameplay footage allegedly leaked, shows introductory video, character selection screen, and more

Diablo 4 has been highly anticipated by fans of the franchise ever since the title was announced a couple of months ago.

While Diablo Immortal was very popular amongst players, its pay-to-win tactics and microtransactions mired it in a great deal of controversy, making many in the community look at the upcoming entry as something that will salvage the franchise.

Incidentally, there have been some reported leaks of Diablo 4’s closed alpha, which, according to Blizzard, were previously stated to be in the works. The title's alpha test is exclusive to the friends and family of the development team.

It has been years since Diablo 3 was released, and players have been waiting for a sequel for quite some time now. The leaked footage shows a great deal of what players will be able to expect when the game finally drops.

What was shown in Diablo 4’s leaked footage?

Diablo 4 leaked a 30-second clip that showed the private alpha testing of the upcoming RPG. It started off with a glimpse at the end of the title’s introductory video, which led to the showcase of the game's logo.

This went to the character selection screen, where one can see the player exclaiming in excitement as he chanced upon the title's various classes. The Sorceress, Necromancer, Rogue, Druid, and Barbarian are some of the classes that will be available for the game on launch.

The clip cut to a brief snippet of the character creation options before it ended, leaving many fans hyped about the game's upcoming launch.

What piqued fan curiosity, however, was the watermark that was present throughout the footage. The watermark read, “PRIVATE TEST BUILD 508546.” It is a well-known fact that the Diablo 4 alpha is a “family-only” invite, so it got many in the community questioning the player's decision to leak the footage with the watermark.

It will be very easy for Blizzard to identify who the leaker was and take necessary action.

However, irrespective of the consequences that the leaker will face, the Diablo community is elated to have been able to see a small glimpse of the upcoming title. The footage has indeed created a great deal of hype around the upcoming title, and fans cannot wait for some official news regarding its release.

