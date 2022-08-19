"Quarterly update; a W" - Asmongold is all praise for Diablo 4 as it confirms no pay-to-win systems

Zack "Asmongold" took to Twitch to express his contentment with the new Diablo 4 update from Blizzard. The latest quarterly update explains the forthcoming ARPG's seasonal framework, in-game store, and the notorious subject of live service marketing.

The previous microtransactions aspect of the franchise, although defended by Blizzard, received lots of criticism. However, Christy Um, Senior Director of Global Public Relations at Blizzard, stated that all obtainable in-game objects are mainly cosmetic and will not grant any gameplay advantages.

Reacting to the new update, Asmongold said:

"Quarterly update; a W."

Asmongold celebrates new update from Blizzard

The Director of Product for Diablo 4, Kegan Clark, defined the store as optional, emphasizing that the sleekest transmogs in the game will not be closed behind a paywall. Items obtained through in-game drops will be of the greatest visual quality.

Clark wrote in Diablo 4's quarterly update:

"The best-looking cosmetics aren't exclusive to the Shop."

Asmongold has certainly taken a liking to this positive rebranding of the game. He further stated:

"This is made me more excited for Diablo IV 4 than any previous quarterly update."

He continued:

"That's my opinion. This is the best one that I think they had."

The OTK co-owner has also shared his comments on Twitter. Upon being clarified by a Blizzard representative about the nature of monetization in the game, the Austin native exclaimed:

In previous Diablo installments, a rundown by gaming news organization Rock, Paper, Shotgun approximated that equipping a character with the best gear would cost roughly $51,000. The Diablo 4 quarterly update appears to be a change in direction and an offer of compensation to fans.

Fans react to quarterly update by Blizzard

The Diablo series has garnered a large fan base over the years, with many streamers taking a liking to it. Hence, having the update was considered a positive reinforcement to the gaming community, although a section of fans was still skeptical.

Here are some comments shared under the YouTube video:

Fans react to the new update (Image via YouTube/Asmongold TV)

Fans across Reddit have also shared their two cents regarding the update:

The landscape surrounding Diablo 4's growth is evolving as a result of Microsoft's agreement to acquire Activision Blizzard. Although still in development, this title is expected to be released sometime next year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer