"What the f*ck are you even talking about?": Quin69 blasts Blizzard for Diablo 4's monetization strategy 

Quintin "Quin69" lambasted Diablo 4's monetization strategy in his most recent stream, calling out the developers for the terminology used to describe the tiered Season Pass.

Quintin is a popular MMO streamer on Twitch, routinely attracting thousands of viewers to his streams. Last month, he made a name for himself after spending $16,000 on Diablo Immortal, only to get one five-star gem.

Blizzard released the Diablo 4 quarterly update blog post today, which revealed how they planned to monetize the highly anticipated game. Many streamers have reacted to the game, but Quin69 had some grievances that he decided to air on stream.

While reading about how the developers wanted to implement a "free" Season Pass tier, the streamer lost his cool and started to tear into modern gaming policies:

"What the f*uck are you even talking about? Are you telling me that I can play the game that I purchased? Wait. And I get free stuff. I don't even understand... it doesn't make sense. What are you actually even saying, bruh? Like what the f*ck.

Quin69 does not appreciate the Seasons Pass strategy for Diablo 4

The streamer is known to be outspoken about his views, which has gotten him into a fair share of trouble. Many gaming personalities have talked about Blizzard's predatory game policies in the past, and Quin69 himself proved his point with an absurd tactic while playing Diablo Immortal.

He spent around $25K NZD trying to show his viewers how brutal the drop rates were in the game. After spending a staggering amount of money, the streamer finally found a five-star gem and promptly uninstalled the game, sarcastically thanking Blizzard in a tweet for an "authentic diablo experience."

Thanks I can't believe I just looted my first 5/5gem and it only cost me $25,165.57 NZDThanks @Blizzard_Ent @DiabloImmortal for this authentic diablo experience. I can't believe I just looted my first 5/5⭐ gem and it only cost me $25,165.57 NZDThanks @Blizzard_Ent @DiabloImmortal for this authentic diablo experience. https://t.co/jqf5AevZ7w

His beef with Blizzard continued as his initial reaction to Diablo 4's monetization strategy was to say:

"What the f*ck is this, dude?"

He had a problem with how the developers were using the expression "free" to talk about rewards in a Seasons Pass for a game they had to purchase with their hard-earned money:

"For free, just by playing... It's a f*cking computer game that I f*cking bought!"

He went on to criticize how modern developers always try to incorporate microtransactions into their games in recent years:

"Gaming in 2022, dude. Like, holy sh*t. Good, you can buy this game and earn rewards for free... just by playing, dude. You don't have to put your credit card in, c*nt. You just have to play the game that you purchased. What the f*ck!"

Social media reactions to Quin69's outburst

Fans completely agreed with his take and spammed the chat with appropriate emojis:

Chat agreeing with the streamer (Image via Quin69/Twitch)

Redditors of r/LivestreamFail also weighed in on the issue, mostly siding with the streamer and criticizing the move by Blizzard:

Quin69 is a variety streamer who leans heavily into the MMORPG genre. Closing in on 700K followers on Twitch, the New Zealander has an average viewership of around 10K concurrent viewers, with TwitchMetrics ranking him #6 on the most watched English variety channel list in the last month.

