How to sign up for the Diablo IV beta

Diablo IV's release date is still some time away, but players anticipating the new entry in the dungeon crawler title can currently sign up for the game's upcoming beta.

Signing up for the Diablo IV beta is made incredibly easy for players. All that is required is:

Diablo IV's beta signup page (Image via Activision Blizzard)

Head to the official Diablo IV site hosted by Blizzard. On the main splash screen, click "Pre-register" to sign up for the beta. If players aren't already signed into their Battle.net account, they'll need to enter their account credentials or make a new account. If players have successfully signed up for the beta, they'll receive an on-screen confirmation. Blizzard should send players an email detailing if they were opted into the beta when it goes live.

Diablo IV: What we know so far about the upcoming action RPG title

The Druid, one of Diablo IV's playable classes (Image via Activision Blizzard)

Arriving in 2023, the next installment of the Diablo series was announced quite closely with the mobile title Diablo Immortal, which was released on June 2, 2022. Much of the action RPG formula that made the franchise great persists in the upcoming title, though Blizzard has taken significant steps to improve the experience.

Players return to the world of Sanctuary as one of five classes: The Barbarian, Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, or Sorcerer. Many of these classes rank as some of the most notable and beloved in the Diablo franchise, which is sure to please longtime fans.

One of the new implementations involves strongholds, which players can encounter in Sanctuary and recapture for the forces of good. It's unclear what benefits these locations will provide, but they certainly won't be for show.

Player vs Player (PvP) also returns, allowing players to flag themselves for PvP combat in defined zones. Players who emerge victorious in PvP battles can help themselves to the loot dropped by their opponents but must also be cautious of losing their own gear in the process.

Players who dive into Diablo IV can enrich themselves with a new story. Lilith, daughter of Belial, has returned to Sanctuary through a dark ritual. Her arrival ushers in the return of the demons of the Burning Hells once again, and it's up to players and the forces of the High Heavens to repel evil from the land.

What is known about the story so far is particularly interesting due to the absence of Diablo, the Lord of Terror. While it's possible the titular villain may yet return in this next installment, his absence from the game's promotional material is a first for the series.

Another new implementation for this title includes character customization. In the past, players could customize their characters solely by equipping weapons and armor. However, Blizzard has already demonstrated the ability to change a character's facial features and hairstyle, introducing a level of customization that has been lacking from previous Diablo outings.

A job posting leak has also confirmed that in-game cosmetics will be available via a microtransaction-based shop.

Forthcoming news continues to evolve on the upcoming title, but there already appears to be quite a bit of hype generated towards it. Time will tell how Diablo IV stacks up against its counterparts and previous entries, but Blizzard Entertainment has ensured their fanbase won't be disappointed with the new gameplay dimensions, environment, and story when the title releases in 2023.

Currently, there is no concrete month or day when the action RPG will be released, but Blizzard will likely announce it as soon as the time is appropriate for them.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far