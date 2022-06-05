Diablo Immortal Guide: Barbarian class Skills, Primary Attack, and more

Diablo Immortal is the latest iteration of Blizzard’s high-fantasy action role-playing game series. Immortal expands the franchise into the free-to-play, massively multiplayer online genre. Chronologically, the title takes place between Diablo II and Diablo III.

Primarily developed for mobile phones, the fast-paced, arcade-like Diablo Immortal shares its gameplay and vibrant art style DNA with that of Diablo III. However, it retains the more somber tone of Diablo II. The game is available on Android and iOS and is in a free-to-play beta phase on PC.

Diablo Immortal's Barbarian class - Primary Attacks and Skills detailed

Barbarian is one of the most iconic classes of the Diablo series. It has been one of the launch classes of all three mainline Diablo titles and has already been showcased for Diablo IV.

Barbarian is one of the six classes in Diablo Immortal. The class is perfect for brawler and melee combat-based players.

The class unlocks Lacerate Primary Attack along with Cleve and Hammer of the Ancients Skills at level 1, which is perfect for getting into direct combat and taking on a group of enemies.

Here's a detailed breakdown of the Primary Attacks and Skills for Barberian class in Diablo Immortal:

Primary Attacks

Lacerate (level 1) - A series of attacks that deal damage, with every third hit healing you for 15% of damage dealt.

- A series of attacks that deal damage, with every third hit healing you for 15% of damage dealt. Frenzy (level 34) - A high damage attack frenzy that boosts attack speed with each hit.

Skills

Cleve (level 1) - A sweeping attack that deals with damage and adds a bleed effect.

- A sweeping attack that deals with damage and adds a bleed effect. Hammer of the Ancients (level 1) - A massive area of effect hammer blow that also shakes the ground to deal damage over time.

- A massive area of effect hammer blow that also shakes the ground to deal damage over time. Chained Spear (level 4) - Fire three chained spears that deal damage and drag impaled enemies towards you.

- Fire three chained spears that deal damage and drag impaled enemies towards you. Whirlwind (level 8) - Launch a spinning mobile attack that damages in all directions.

- Launch a spinning mobile attack that damages in all directions. Sprint (level 15) - Inflict damage as you move.

- Inflict damage as you move. Furious Charge (level 20) - Move forwards, knocking back and damaging any enemies you hit

- Move forwards, knocking back and damaging any enemies you hit Leap (level 28) - Jump to an area damaging all nearby enemies and reducing their movement speed.

- Jump to an area damaging all nearby enemies and reducing their movement speed. Demoralize (level 38) - A shout that deals damage to enemies and makes them attack you. It also reduces their damage output.

- A shout that deals damage to enemies and makes them attack you. It also reduces their damage output. Ground Stomp (level 41) - An area attack that damages and stuns enemies.

- An area attack that damages and stuns enemies. Undying Rage (level 44) - Prevents you from dying for a short time while causing all attacks to heal you for 30% of the damage done.

- Prevents you from dying for a short time while causing all attacks to heal you for 30% of the damage done. Grab (level 47) - Grab a nearby enemy to use as a weapon. You can also throw them.

- Grab a nearby enemy to use as a weapon. You can also throw them. Wrath of the Berserker (level 50) - Increase your movement and attack speed.

Diablo Immortal is currently a free-to-play MMO action RPG available on PCs and phones (Android and iOS). Players can jump in today and try out the Barbarian class for themselves.

