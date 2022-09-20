Diablo 4 leaks hint at Blizzard introducing possible microtransactions

Diablo 4 has become the latest video game to join a series of leaks, with a glimpse of the upcoming title going viral on social media –– GTA 6 being one of the more recent games to go through this.

The recent Diablo Immortal release has faced a lot of backlash due to its terrible microtransactions. Blizzard Entertainment has promised such occurrences will not be repeated with Diablo 4, given that it won't be a free-to-play title.

Just like with GTA 6, a Diablo 4 leak was least expected, given how tight Blizzard has been with their work. The last major bit of information about the game evolved from rumors involving The Game Awards 2022, which didn't materialize into anything substantial. The fresh leak, however, looks far more concrete and offers excellent insights into certain features fans can expect with the final release.

Anticipation for the game has been high as enthusiasts eagerly await a fitting successor to Diablo 3 following its major success. Diablo Immortal, meanwhile, hasn't been able to gain much leverage due to its predatory microtransactions, besides the fact that it is made for a mobile-only experience.

Earlier in the year, players had the opportunity to try out Diablo 4's closed beta testing. With the recent leaks, those who were unable to participate can now catch a glimpse of what the game could look like.

Diablo 4 leaks suggest that the franchise is taking a new approach with the upcoming title

Filled with dungeons and monsters, Diablo is a genre-defying franchise that has inspired several other games over the years. Blizzard, however, might be following a different approach this time if the recent leaks are anything to go by.

Based on a leaked clip of the game, it appears that the core game of Diablo 4 will be quite different. Morphed voices in the clip seem to suggest that this could be unlike any other Diablo game.

the first vid of the diablo 4 leak is player looking at the premium currency and the cosmetic shop

There's also a portion of the clip where the gamer seems to be purchasing a cosmetic bundle. It's unclear whether the currency used for the purchase will be obtainable in the game itself or will have to be bought separately.

A downside is that the graphics look somewhat dated. However, it's worth noting that the final visual quality of the game could be quite different, and there's no way of knowing if this is taken from an alpha build or not. For now, fans will have to wait and find out until the game is released.

