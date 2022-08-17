The Game Awards 2022 leaks suggest that Diablo 4's release date could be revealed at the event

The Game Awards 2022 could be important for Diablo 4 and Activision Blizzard following an earlier delay in the game's release. While many fans were upset with the early news of the postponement, there were new leaks about documents that have given out some essential details about several titles of Activision Blizzard.

Given the rumors, the next chapter in the iconic ARPG saga could be a new date at the mega event.

The Game Awards 2022 will be the next chapter in the grand event, where different titles will be honored for their exceptional execution and performances. Aside from the awards, the show also serves as a platform for many other developers and publishers to showcase what's coming.

While some games get their release dates, others disclose their launch trailers and more to the global audience. It will be a massive moment for both Activision Blizzard and Diablo 4. While the publisher will have several titles, according to the leaked news, fans have been asking for some clarity about the upcoming release.

If the leak is accurate, many will finally have their wishes fulfilled about the clarity they have been seeking for a long time.

Fans have hotly anticipated Diablo 4 for a long time

Over the years, the Diablo franchise has gained massive fame and recognition over the different titles that have been released. The games are considered the founding pillar of the ARPG genre, and fans have asked for an able successor to Diablo III.

Since the announcement of the closed beta for Diablo 4, there has been a setback for gamers waiting for the game. Reports have come out about the title's delay, and a new date hasn't been given. This could change at The Game Awards 2022 based on a document that has been disclosed.

Blizzard plans several reveals for The Game Awards 2022. Diablo 4's release date could be revealed at the event, along with all the details involving the pre-ordering of the game.

It is to be noted that no authority has officially confirmed the information discussed above. Readers are requested to take this information with a grain of salt. The mega event is expected to be held similarly to last year, and more information will be gradually revealed.

Blizzard will have to ensure that the execution of the game is as good as possible. Considering the delay, the last thing fans and players will want is a botchy release. Blizzard has come under a lot of fire for what they have done with Diablo Immortal, and the upcoming release could be the publisher's shot at redemption.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen