5 strongest DPS specs for Vault of the Incarnates in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Now that the first raid for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has gone live, guilds worldwide are grinding through it as hard as they can. While groups should always have a balanced group of tanks, healers, and DPS, players are looking to see which classes will do the best damage and top the DPS charts.

It does not appear that the first few weeks have seen much in the way of changes regarding DPS meters in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. The various DPS charts for Heroic and Mythic clears have been considered to be the best of the best in WoW.

It's worth noting that just because you're playing one of the top damage classes doesn't guarantee a top spot on the meters. You also have to have in-depth knowledge of your class, gear of an appropriate level, and knowledge of the boss fights you will be going against.

Which is the strongest DPS for Vault of the Incarnates in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight?

5) Outlaw Rogue

Honestly, Outlaw and Assassination Rogues are pretty close if you ask me. It's a much shorter, easier rotation than Assassination Rogues in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, and it has incredibly satisfying cleave damage. However, if you run out of ways to damage the bosses, your DPS will suffer much harder than Assassination.

I love the burst damage of Outlaw Rogues, though, in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. At the start of the Vault of the Incarnates, all three Rogue builds held the top spots, but things have changed a bit. On top of the incredible burst, they have utility abilities like Cloak of Shadows and Cheat Death to keep players alive in dire situations.

It's a fun, easy class that also deals tons of damage regarding WoW raiding, making it an ideal pick for new raiders. Activating your cleave ability and Roll the Bones can make your damage pop off in heavy AOE pulls. When you want to look cool and do lots of damage for minimal effort, go Outlaw.

4) Enhancement Shaman

Enhancement Shamans are back. Thanks to Windfury Totem, this melee-oriented Shaman spec will see a lot more gameplay in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. This, of course, comes with a caveat. It would help if you had enough melee characters to make this worth it. Otherwise, you probably won't get picked.

But that isn't to say Enhancement Shaman doesn't deliver on its damage. Even with a damage nerf, they're still sitting near the top of the DPS meters in Vault of the Incarnates runs. However, it's worth noting that Enhancement Shaman is challenging to master.

If you're looking at their defensive cooldowns, you have Astral Bulwark to reduce incoming magic damage by 15% and Brimming with Life, which increases your health by 8% if Reincarnation is off cooldown. It cools down 75% faster while you're in total health, giving you that self-resurrection much faster.

The rotation takes practice and knowledge, but a skilled Shaman will be an asset to any raid in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

3) Balance Druid

Balance Druids are fun because they deal solid damage, but that's not what makes them so valuable for a raid. Many of their abilities are also must-have utility skills for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight raids. While they likely won't top the charts, having Nature's Vigil temporarily make your single-target damage heal an ally is incredible.

It's worth noting that Balance Druids also have some of the best single-target target swapping in the game when you have resources for Starsurge. The class generally has solid single-target bursts, making them ideal for boss fights.

Stampeding Roar helps with group-wide movement speed, and Innervate grants an ally (likely a healer) the ability to cast spells without spending mana for 10 seconds. Oh, and they have a raid buff, Mark of the Wild. Balance Druids are average, but they're worth having alone for their extra features.

2) Demonology Warlock

Demonology specs in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight may have changed from previous expansions, focusing on temporary demons; it's wildly powerful. If you're fighting bosses that don't require you to move every few seconds, it will devastate groups of foes. That isn't to say they aren't ready to defend themselves.

In addition to the never-ending swarm of demons you can summon, Demonology Warlocks have many defensive abilities. They can use Soul Link to pass damage taken to a pet or Dark Pact to make a considerable damage barrier for yourself to deal with heavy incoming shots.

It's not hard to play a Demonology Warlock in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, and while some fights might want you to be Destruction spec instead, Demonology is one of the pack's leaders when it comes to raw damage.

1) Havoc Demon Hunter

While many DPS classes are great in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's raid, Vault of the Incarnates is dominated by the Demon Hunter. Even though this class also took some nerfs, it hasn't noticeably harmed the overall power. You have amazing options, whether doing a single target or AOE damage.

There are a few different builds for Demon Hunter. You really can't go wrong. There is no shortage of fights where your cleave damage will shine, and if you tack on Chaos Brand, you make all allies deal more significant damage to your target.

It's such a powerful class for Vault of the Incarnates, and it's satisfying to obliterate groups of enemies with your Eye Beams. However, you must get as many targets as possible in that burst damage.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight also has plenty of other viable DPS classes. Arcane Mage is starting to climb the charts, and there's room for Fury Warriors and Devastation Evokers.

Even with that said, the above classes are the clear winners regarding top damage in most situations through the current raid in the MMO.

