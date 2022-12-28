Cerulean Marsh Hopper to reportedly appear in the upcoming World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Trading Post

Blizzard Entertainment recently revealed that World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is set to feature a brand new Trading Post system. In this, fans will see both new and alternate versions of popular cosmetic items that are normally difficult or impossible to unlock in a more modern setting. Thanks to some recent datamining, one particular mount that's reported to be on offer has been confirmed.

The Cerulean Marsh Hopper is a large, blue frog mount, similar to the mounts that were available in an earlier expansion, Battle for Azeroth. These were prohibitively expensive, just like many other mounts that must be purchased with gold. While they share the same design, this upcoming mount features a brand new color in WoW.

Datamining reveals that a Battle for Alliance mount will return in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Trading Post

According to dataminers, the 10.5.5 update that contains Trading Post items is also reported to include the Cerulean Marsh Hopper. This azure frog will be a land mount and will be familiar to many World of Warcraft players. In Battle for Azeroth, you could purchase these mounts for an incredible 333,333 gold.

This meant that, in order to obtain all three colors, you would require just shy of 1M gold, which wasn’t a popular decision. Nevertheless, it wasn’t the Brontosaur at the very least, which runs for 10M gold. Gamers will soon be able to purchase this World of Warcraft mount in a significantly easier way.

Many of the mounts in Battle for Azeroth were expensive, or had low drop rates, making them frustratingly difficult to farm. Having the ability to unlock a similar model with an alternate coloring will likely appeal to numerous World of Warcraft: Dragonflight players.

The dataminers also revealed the description of the mount, alongside the visuals of the mount itself, which will be available in-game at a later time:

“Gottum’s expansion into export markets was inevitable with news of the Trading Post reaching even into the depths of the Frogmarsh.”

Unfortunately, it’s currently unclear as to how much the mount will cost in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Trading Post. It could be among the first items that players can unlock in the system as well.

Unfortunately, fans are going to have to wait for this update's arrival. It’s likely that it won’t appear until late January or early February, so Blizzard can sufficiently test all of the updates that are set to arrive with this patch. Nevertheless, it would be nice to see some familiar, hard-to-acquire cosmetics and mounts appearing in the Trading Post system.

The specifics of what will appear in the Trading Post have not been revealed yet, but according to social media, there are a few options that fans can look forward to:

In general, this is a good sign that the new system will not disappoint players in the MMO's upcoming update. While that list has made the rounds on social media, it could certainly change before the update officially rolls out in early 2023.

