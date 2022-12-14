How will World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's Trading Post system work? Active player rewards and features explained

One thing virtually all World of Warcraft: Dragonflight players have in common is that they are always looking for new cosmetics. Whether that means mounts, pets, or actual transmogs for their equipment, they are always on the hunt for something that looks cool.

An upcoming feature in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight will help facilitate this desire. It is known as the Trading Post and will reward players for simply logging in to the game. The system will feature new items every month and will not require any extra real money payments or in-game gold.

Trading Posts will be available in Stormwind and Orgrimmar in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

The Trading Post will be on PTR soon, so players can try it and offer feedback to the developers of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. This might be one of the best features to be added to the game in years. So, here’s how it works, according to the developers.

A pair of Trading Posts will be available in Stormwind and Orgrimmar (Tawny and Wilder and Zen’shiri Trading Post, respectively). Tawny and Wilder will be located just outside the Mage District, and the Zen’shiri Trading Post will be next to Grommash Hold. Unfortunately, it does not appear that the new capital city, Valdrakken, will have one. This could always change in the future.

These shops will feature a monthly rotating cast of items, and you can even see them while looking at the shop. The transmogs will be on mannequins, the pets will be out roaming, and the mounts will be stabled. If you interact with the merchants, they’ll show you the items and their costs.

Each month, players will receive 500 Trader’s Tender. You can get this by going to the Collector’s Cache at the aforementioned trading post in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. In addition, you will have a Traveler’s Log. This will give you a set of tasks to complete, which will grant up to 500 more Trader’s Tender.

Each monthly log has a wide variety of events, so no matter how you play, you’ll be able to fill up the meter and receive your rewards. This is great, so players won’t feel like they’re being forced to play World of Warcraft: Dragonflight in a way that they do not wish to.

Once you hit certain points in your monthly adventures, you’ll receive Trader’s Tender, which will show up in your Collector’s Cache.

These numbers could always change in the future, though. No matter how you pay for your account, everyone will start with the same amount of Trader’s Tender. You can’t buy more with real money or sell your Trader’s Tender, so everyone will have the same potential to unlock these items.

If you miss out on items, they will eventually rotate back, so don’t worry; they aren’t gone forever. This is a fantastic way for players to get cool items they missed out on.

There’s still more to see and learn about the Trader’s Post in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. However, there is a lot of potential for players to come back and unlock some amazing items they've missed out on over the years.

