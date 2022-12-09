How to obtain and use Bloody Tokens in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

The World of Warcraft: Dragonflight update introduced many features and playable content to the MMORPG. While some new areas and missions are up for exploration in the game, you will also be able to enjoy new types of currencies, which will let you purchase various armaments.

One currency that arrives with Dragonflight is the Bloody Tokens, which you can use to upgrade different gear pieces. However, there has been a fair bit of confusion amongst community members as to how one will come across this currency in the game.

While there are many ways to collect them, the game is not entirely clear on which missions and quests offer them as a reward.

Obtaining Bloody Tokens in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

There are quite a several ways that you will be able to obtain Bloody Tokens in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. However, the best way to do it will be to play PvP matches and complete some of the requisites that further increase the drop rate of the currency.

To be able to obtain Bloody Tokens, you will need to:

Complete PvP matches in War Mode. This PvP mode will have the highest drop rate for the tokens. Hence, you will have to spend a fair amount of time in the War Mode to get your hands on a sizeable amount.

Moreover, eliminating enemy players in the open-world PvP will also net you Bloody Tokens. However, the amount you get will not be as much as you would obtain from War Mode.

You will also obtain Bloody Tokens from War Supply Crates in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. This is available only through Air Drop Events, and a fair bit of RNG might be involved.

Bloody Tokens can be obtained by completing other World Quests as well. However, keep in mind that World Quests are up for a specific time. You will be able to take these semi-weekly hence, make sure to maximize your time whenever these quests are up and available.

Using Bloody Tokens in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

With enough Bloody Tokens, you can get your hands on a significant number of gear and upgrades in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

You must make your way to Malicia in Valdrakken, where you can purchase different gear variants. Here is a list of all the gear and their token cost:

Cloaks, Bracers, and Belts: 100 Bloody Tokens

100 Bloody Tokens Gloves, Boots, and Shoulders: 150 Bloody Tokens

150 Bloody Tokens Helmets, Chests, and Leggings: 200 Bloody Tokens

200 Bloody Tokens Weapons: 250 Bloody Tokens

Alternately, you can use Bloody Tokens to buy Drakebreaker’s Gear from Fieldmaster Embernath at the Valdrakken, which many consider one of the game's best armors.

Poll : 0 votes