How to move your XP bar in the UI in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has added a ton of updates and changes, including a new “Edit Mode.” It allows players to adjust much of their UI (User Interface) at will, as well as save and change as necessary. Unfortunately, one of the most important parts of the game cannot normally be changed yet: The XP bar.

It’s stuck in the top middle of your screen, but if you want to do something else with it, there is only one way, until the Edit Mode further updates in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. If you’re looking to move your XP bar somewhere else on your UI, look no further.

Bartender is the option until Edit Mode changes in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

In a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda’s Jason Parker, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight developer Laura Sardinha confirmed the XP bar is one feature that will be able to be edited and moved in the near future:

“We’re hearing players’ feedback, of course. I’m glad to say that the next phase to this will bring more things for edit mode, you’re gonna be able to move your XP bar, you’re gonna be able to move your bags wherever you want, also your micro buttons, which you cannot move right now, you will very soon.”

Unfortunately, you can’t use Edit Mode to move your XP bar at the moment, but there’s another solution. Even when you hit your level cap, the XP bar cannot be moved. However, if you use Bartender 4, it’s easy enough to do.

While the new Edit Mode doesn't allow you to move the XP bar, there is a workaround for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight players (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Steps to unlocking your XP bar

Install the Bartender 4 mod via the Curseforge App or Website

Log into World of Warcraft and select a character

While in-game, type “/bt” or “/bartender”, to pop up the bartender UI

Uncheck “Lock”, then drag the XP bar where you’d like it to go

You can also disable it entirely in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, change its size, scale, and more through the Status Tracking Bar tab under the “UI Bars” section of Bartender. However, if you use Bartender, you may have to redo your action bars because they will replace your current bars.

Bartender allows you to adjust, reshape and move all 13 action bars, your Extra Action Bar, and so much more. Virtually every facet of your UI can be changed this way, and it’s a must-have World of Warcraft: Dragonflight addon.

If you want to move your XP bar during your WoW adventures, add-ons are the only solution as of this writing. You can also hide and reveal reputation bars, but this will not remove the XP bar.

Showing/Hiding your Reputation bars

Press U on your keyboard (default) to open the Reputation menu

Click on any reputation, and check the “Show as Experience Bar” option

Uncheck this and it will hide it again

With these simple instructions, you can move or hide the XP bar in your World of Warcraft: Dragonflight UI. You can also save the settings you use for your action bars, so that every time you roll a new character, your action bars will be in the ideal setup for you.

Poll : 0 votes