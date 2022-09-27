WoW Classic: Wrath of the Lich King guide - 10 must-install add-ons to make gameplay easier 

WoW Classic: Wrath of the Lich King features some very familiar content for returning players. To tackle the hit MMO as effectively as possible, there are several fan-mode add-ons to use. While not everyone agrees on the use of add-ons in WoW Classic, they are here to stay in Lich King.

They do a variety of things, from offering additional information to making the screen less cluttered and maximizing your potential while crafting. There are well over 9,000 add-ons on Curseforge, the website where these are found.

It is going to be some time before Dragonflight launches, so now is the perfect time to take a trip back to the frozen wastes of Icecrown.

10 must-use add-ons in WoW Classic: Wrath of the Lich King

Most players can simply turn on the Curseforge app. From there, they will search for the specific WoW Classic add-ons that they want for the current patch (3.4.0) and install them. However, you will want to be logged out of the game while adding these.

For players on a "Windows Insider Program" version of Windows, for example, Windows 11, they will have to manually download the mods by following the steps listed below:

Add them to their directory folder for WoW Classic

Extract them into the “addons” folder

Log back as normal

1) Questie

When it comes to quest tracking in WoW Classic: Wrath of the Lich King, the game is not especially helpful. Questie fixes all of that. It updates the in-game tooltips to keep better track of what you are doing presently.

You can also turn on automatic quest accepting and turning them, overlays, and so much more. Whether you are at level 68 or gearing up to fight Arthas, offering a number of helpful features to get you going and keep you on track in WoW Classic.

2) Bartender4

The WoW Classic: Wrath of the Lich King generic hotbars aren’t really that great. They are large, clunky and do not offer much in the way of customization. Bartender4 allows you to reshape, resize, and reorganize your hotbars in several ways.

You can make them nice, small, and tidy, stacked on top of each other, or set a number of bars all over your screen, vertical or horizontal. It is easily one of the best add-ons, whether you are playing Lich King or retail World of Warcraft.

It also tracks what you set up for your characters, so you can load a predesigned set of bars for your new characters/alts.

3) Bagnon

Another must-use, this puts your bags into one large bag-UI. The original design of having all of your bags as a separate series of UIs is awful and tedious. This creates one large bag and allows you to search through it with a search function, and the same goes for your bank.

This particular WoW Classic Lich King mod is pretty simple and to the point. It can be further customized, but the baseline functionality is incredible. Simply having all of your bags show up, sorted, and tidy cannot be underestimated in World of Warcraft.

4) Weak Auras

An add-on that this writer simply does not use often enough, but should, is Weak Auras. It shows so much useful information, from boss mechanics, cooldowns, buff & debuff trackers, and more. You can customize it to show exactly what information you’re looking for, as well.

If, for some reason, what you want isn’t in Weak Auras, the best part is that you can make it yourself. Whether you want some group information or boss functions, you can have it displayed on your screen easily and succinctly.

5) Deadly Boss Mods

Sure, Weak Auras is great, but you just cannot beat the classics. Deadly Boss Mods (DBM) has been around for years, and it is a staple add-on. One of the most used mods perhaps in WoW’s history, it is a very simple, easy-to-understand add-on.

It will warn you with a variety of shouts and displays for boss mechanics, so you know exactly what to do and when. It even has timers so you can see when the next major mechanic is on the way. Whether using Weak Auras, BigWigs, or DBM, your raid needs will definitely be met.

6) WoW-Pro

Sometimes, players are new or inexperienced, and that is nothing to be ashamed of. WoW-Pro is here to help those players, as well as players that just want to maximize their time. WoW-Pro has a UI that shows what you should be doing, chapter by chapter.

It also warns about things that might not be obvious, and automatically ticks through most of the quests and travel, as you do it. It is an overwhelmingly useful add-on for WoW Classic: Wrath of the Lich King, even if you are a seasoned player.

7) Trade Skill Master

Some WoW Classic players want to make as much gold as possible in Lich King, and Trade Skill Master is perfect for that. It allows you to maximize your efficiency in the auction house, as well as the overall server economy.

It is a little complicated as far as add-ons go, but with time comes the potential to make tons of gold. It helps you get the most out of your professions and the overall economics of the server, to make sure you are making the items that net the most profit.

8) VuhDo

VuhDo replaces Healbot as a must-use for healers and non-healers alike. For healers, you can hover over someone’s name in the UI and easily heal, buff, or remove status ailments. That already makes it worth installing.

For non-healers, it is a non-intrusive way to see your group’s overall performance, without taking up the whole screen. It is primarily for healers, however, but everyone can get at least something out of it.

9) TomTom

TomTom is your guide across not just Northrend, but all of Azeroth. It allows players to set custom waypoints and has a small UI window that shows your current coordinates. It can be hidden or locked into place as well.

It is a very-to-use system, and you can even use specific commands to start creating waypoints for specific areas. It can sometimes be difficult to figure out where you are going, and TomTom is here to help.

10) Plater

Plater is an add-on the writer just recently learned about, and it is a fascinating one. It adds more information to enemy nameplates, from debuffs, cast times, and more. The cast times could be particularly useful in the Lich King expansion.

Players and healers in particular, aren’t always targeting an enemy, so cast times might be missed. Plater is going to be invaluable. When it comes to WoW Classic: Wrath of the Lich King, there’s always something going on in battle, so it’s going to be useful to know when to stun, counter, or move.

WoW Classic: Wrath of the Lich King is now active, and through these add-ons, players will have an advantage when exploring the continent of Northrend. This is not an exhaustive list of add-ons, however. There are plenty of others that are just as useful that could have made this list.

