WoW Classic: Wrath of the Lich King guide - 5 tips to level more efficiently

World of Warcraft Classic: Wrath of the Lich King is finally here, allowing players to tackle a wealth of familiar content. New and old players alike can head to Northrend and fight their way through the forces of the Lich King and put Arthas, once and for all, to rest in the WoW Classic format.

However, there are a number of ways to level quicker in the Wrath of the Lich King expansion. It’s not always going to feel like a quick leveling grind, as with many MMOs, but these tips will make things just a little bit quicker.

There is still time until the next World of Warcraft expansion, so perhaps it's time to return to Northrend.

How to reach level 80 in no time in WoW Classic: Wrath of the Lich King

1) Focus on Questing, so consider Borean Tundra

Wrath of the Lich King is going to be a different experience in WoW Classic. This is because there are two starting locations, regardless of whether you’re part of Alliance or Horde. You can either start in Borean Tundra or the Howling Fjord.

Both of these areas are solid starting points, but Borean Tundra has a faster leveling experience overall. Howling Fjord is more spread out and offers an enjoyable story-driven experience. However, if you're looking to get as much exp as possible, be ready for the Borean Tundra.

Pick up your quests and get to them. Grinding regular mobs is not going to be worthwhile, at least not if you’re trying to level with any amount of expediency. It also doesn’t hurt to grab an addon like Questie, which helps show where your objectives are. This will reduce the amount of searches required for particular objectives.

2) Grouping and tackling dungeons back-to-back is another sound strategy

If you are already an active WoW Classic player, you may already have plenty of friends playing Lich King. There are almost always guilds actively recruiting as well, looking for people to do group-based content.

Players can sign up to do dungeons, but it’s so much faster if you already have a full group ready to queue. That way, you can head into a dungeon and quickly and efficiently wrap them up. It also helps players get decent gear, and if you have the quests for these dungeons, it’s even greater EXP.

If you don’t have an active group to play with, it can’t hurt to queue up solo for a few dungeons, and then resume doing quests, in order to have it as a backup. While the servers are still fresh with people leveling, it won’t likely be too hard to find a group willing to do dungeons with you.

3) Group Quests offer amazing experience and gear

Not everyone in WoW Classic wants to group, though, whether Burning Crusade or Lich King. That’s all well and good, but some of the best experiences in the expansion come from Group Quests.

Whether 5-person Elite Quests or Dungeon Quests, these are terrific ways to get gear and tons of experience in Azeroth. Another positive is that you can make more friends to do content with later! Don’t be afraid to ask around in various global chats to see if anyone wants to help you out.

4) Pick up Cold Weather Flying as soon as possible for your alts

Cold Weather Flying unlocks at level 77 and costs 1,000 gold. That’s incredibly expensive, but it will let you reach the final two areas of Northrend, Storm Peaks, and Icecrown. Thankfully, World of Warcraft Classic: Wrath of the Lich King is pretty generous when it comes to gold, so save up for what you can.

However, once you’ve purchased it, you can then buy Cold Weather Flying Tomes, which can be sent to your alts. It is first activated at Level 68, so as soon as your alt hits the shores of Northrend, they can fly, and therefore level much easier. You can then skip any fight you wish to avoid, and only hit quest areas that you’re after.

Cold Weather Flying locations

Hira Snowdawn: Krasus Landing, Dalaran

Krasus Landing, Dalaran Roxi Ramrocket: K3, Storm Peaks

K3, Storm Peaks Pilot Vic: Rivers Heart, Sholazar Basin

5) Consider a Leveling Guide Addon

Not everyone may wish to use these addons and while they do not level for you, they show you the most efficient way and path to level up to 80 in WoW Classic’s Wrath of the Lich King expansion.

🗡️ Valkyrie @ValkyrieHobbit Highly recommend WoW-Pro Guide, TomTom, & Questie if you are coming into Wotlk to play.



WoW Pro is a free addon you do not have to pay like other guide addons. It’s a guided step by step experience for the best leveling path to take. I have 10 60-70s and used the guide on all. Highly recommend WoW-Pro Guide, TomTom, & Questie if you are coming into Wotlk to play. WoW Pro is a free addon you do not have to pay like other guide addons. It’s a guided step by step experience for the best leveling path to take. I have 10 60-70s and used the guide on all.

They are often designed by people who are experts when it comes to grinding, and while there are many that exist, World of Warcraft-Pro is probably one of the most useful addons. WoW-Pro, combined with TomTom and Questie will make leveling far more enjoyable, while helping you find everything you need to stay on track.

WoW Classic’s latest expansion, Wrath of the Lich King will slowly release its content, offering players a lot to do. The first raid isn’t going to launch until October 6, so there’s still plenty of time to gear up for Naxxramas.

