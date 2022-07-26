World of Warcraft: Classic - Wrath of the Lich King gets a release date

Wrath of the Lich King is the next expansion coming to World of Warcraft: Classic and fans will finally know when they can start traveling to Northrend and begin their battle with Scourge anew.

Originally released on November 13, 2008, it will return for WoW: Classic fans in September 2022. Fans can also look forward to an exp boost to help them catch up and get ready for the battle with the Lich King.

World of Warcraft: Classic - Wrath of the Lich King will drop on September 26, 2022, 3:00 pm PDT

This will open up a wide variety of content for players who prefer the Classic experience. Death Knights will be available to players that have at least one level 55 character on the server they play on.

The inscription will also come to Classic in Wrath of the Lich King, which will allow players to modify specific abilities, enhance their power, or offer fun cosmetic changes. Achievements will come to World of Warcraft: Classic with this expansion to reward players with titles and mounts for their hard work.

13 classic dungeons will come with World of Warcraft: Classic as time goes on. Great raids await, including Naxxramas and the home of Arthas Menethil, Icecrown Citadel.

For players that play in Burning Crusade: Classic, there’s a buff to help prepare them for the next expansion. Holly Longdale, WoW's executive producer, recently spoke about the upcoming expansion.

“The epic moments in Wrath of the Lich King Classic feature vast icy environments, unique dungeons and raids, and a gripping conclusion to the story of Prince Arthas. All of this and more made it a favourite of many of our players and us at Blizzard as well. We’re looking forward to providing an authentic experience for returning veterans and an awesome adventure for newcomers exploring Azeroth for the first time.”

Joyous Journeys is a 50% experience buff for players, so whether players create a new character or level up a previous one will help get things going for the next expansion. It’s important to note that players who wish to turn it off can go to an innkeeper in any capital city and ask them to turn it off.

The buff will end when Wrath of the Lich King Classic begins, so it will not last forever. There will also be level-up boosts and various cosmetics for those interested.

World of Warcraft: Classic fans won’t have to wait too long. Wrath of the Lich King Classic drops for fans on September 26, at 3:00 pm PDT globally. Sportskeeda's Jason Parker has also recently previewed the Wrath of the Lich King Classic beta.

