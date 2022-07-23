"That is such a f**k up" - Twitch streamer notices Wrath of the Lich King Classic's release date was accidentally leaked by Blizzard

Twitch streamer Matt "StaysafeTV" shared a revelatory moment on his broadcast yesterday after finding out the date of the release of the new installment of World of Warcraft had been accidentally leaked onto the home page.

Matt and other users spotted the mistake as the website revealed the game's release date. Reacting to the error made by the website programmers, he was in a state of confusion.

Upon catching hold of the situation, the streamer exclaimed:

"That is such a f**k up."

Twitch streamer calls out Blizzard for mistakenly leaking upcoming title's release date

While streaming, StaysafeTV was seen checking out the online website of the game, where the date of the release of World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King was graphically illustrated on the home page itself. The date, as seen, was September 26, 2022.

Not thinking much about it, the 32-year-old continued to broadcast until one of his viewers informed him that showing the date was a mistake, to begin with. He soon realized that it was a technical glitch.

After refreshing the page, the broadcaster noticed that the date had disappeared. He rhetorically asked:

"So, the idea is that they didn't mean to upload the date on the website, and I that if refreshed this, they have removed it, and now, it won't be here anymore?"

After seeing the date removed from the page, the American streamer continued:

"They removed it. Oh my god, Blizzard, that is such a f**k up! Oh my god! Wow! Wow! They didn't want us to know. They actually leaked it. That guy (the programmer) is getting fired! Fire him, fire that guy."

The game has been hugely anticipated by many fans. Regarding the game, Blizzard president Mike Ybarra said:

"We're thrilled to revisit one of the most beloved eras in Warcraft history with Wrath of the Lich King Classic. The original release of this expansion brought many improvements to the game, along with a timeless villain and an epic story."

Fans react to accidental leak of date

Viewers of the streamer gathered around to share their opinions. The clip was shared on the popular subreddit r/LivestreamFail, which has since garnered a lot of comments.

Many users opined about the game and what they thought of it. Here are some comments shared under the LSF post:

Some users also pointed out that the entire leak might have been no more than a marketing strategy:

Although the leaked release date of the game was September, players can enjoy the beta version as it has been out since June.

