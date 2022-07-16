How to sign up for the World of Warcraft Dragonflight Beta

World of Warcraft (WoW), arguably the most popular MMORPG on the market, has just released an alpha test for its newest expansion, Dragonflight. With up to nine expansions in the WoW family, players are encouraged more than ever to pick up the sword and shield and conquer the lands of Azeroth once again.

With news of a new expansion soon to hit live servers, many players are returning to the game for a chance at being chosen for the beta test. However, in order to be chosen for the alpha test, players need to know how to register for it.

So how can players expect to get an opportunity to try out the new expansion? Luckily, the process may be a lot simpler than players expect it to be, and it gets even simpler for players who already have a Battle.net account. Let's go into the details on how to sign up for the test.

Signing up for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight expansion

Official artwork for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Of course, before anyone can play World of Warcraft, they need to have a Battle.net account. This can be done for free at battle.net. For those who might not know, it is an account for the Blizzard launcher, which means players can use it to play other Blizzard or Activision games like Overwatch, Diablo, Call of Duty: Warzone, and more.

Once the player has their Blizzard account, they will need to navigate their way over to the official WoW website. From there, players interested in participating in the beta test will need to click on the "Beta" tab at the top of the page. After doing so, they will be presented with a button to sign up.

After doing so, they will automatically be signed up for the beta test without needing to enter any more information. From there, players will receive an email from the account they registered their Battle.net account with, should they be selected to participate in the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight beta test.

There is, however, one complication for players that want to participate: in order to be eligible to participate in the beta test, players need to either have an active subscription to WoW, or they need to have played World of Warcraft using that account at some point. WoW Classic does count towards this.

In terms of new features coming in this expansion, a new playable race is present. The Dracthyr Evokers are a race of humanoids who can turn into a more draconic form at will. Of course, both of these forms will be customizable, and new customizable drake mounts will be present in this expansion as well.

With the promise of all sorts of new content in the upcoming WoW expansion, players of modern WoW have a lot to look forward too.

