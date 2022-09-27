World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic guide - How to unlock Cold Weather Flying

With the launch of the latest expansion for World of Warcraft (WoW), fans can expect to march towards Northrend to face the evil Lich King himself. With "World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic", players will have new content in this acclaimed MMORPG. With the icy landscapes of Northrend, there are new areas to explore and quests to undertake.

But wouldn't questing just be a tad easier if players could fly? Here's how to obtain Cold Weather Flying to help progress through this new continent.

What does Cold Weather Flying do in World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Litch King Classic?

Cold Weather Flying grants players the ability to use a flying mount (epic or non-epic) or Druid flight form in Northrend. It is passive and does not have an activation cost associated with it. This is crucial in facing the icy winds that course through the region, especially given how some areas cannot be accessed without flight.

However, players will need to meet some pre-requisites before they can learn Cold Weather Flying. Here are the requirements to be able to get to this ability:

Players must be at least level 77

Players must have learned Expert Riding or Flight Form. The former allows using mounts to fly while the latter is something Druids can learn to shaoeshift into flight form. Both are unlocked at level 60.

They must have 1000 gold on hand.

Once these requirements are met, track down a Cold Weather Flying Trainer. These NPCs will teach your primary character the skill for 1000 gold. Here are their locations:

Hira Snowdawn - Can be seen roaming around Karsus' Landing in Dalaran.

Roxi Ramfocket - Found in Storm Peaks in the K3.

Pilot Vic - Located in Sholazar Basin at the River's Heart.

Additionally, players can acquire a Tome of Cold Weather Flying, allowing their alt characters to learn the ability. It is an account-bound item and a one-time use. To be able to use it, the alt must:

Be at least level 68

Requires the Riding skill (for mounts)

Have 1000 gold which is teh selling price of the tome

It can be purchased in Dalaran. Unfortunately, until players learn Cold Weather Flying, they will have to travel on foot.

How to play World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Litch King Classic?

To be able to experience everything Northrend has to offer, players only need to be subscribed to the game. Access to the Wrath of the Lich King Classic is included and made available to all players with an active World of Warcraft subscription as no additional purchase is required.

The original game was first released in 2004 by developer Blizzard and has since witnessed a surge of players, helping it become one of the most massively popular multiplayer games ever made. As with other games in the genre, players create an avatar, mould it using the game's flexible RPG systems, undertake missions, and fight monsters. World of Warcraft is exclusively available on PC via Battle.Net.

