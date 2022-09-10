"What are we gonna be mad about now?": Asmongold genuinely surprised at Blizzard's generosity in new Warcraft patch

Zack "Asmongold" is one of the most popular MMO streamers on Twitch. He is a veritable giant when it comes to World of Warcraft.

With over three million followers under his belt, the content creator has maintained a staggering 72K average viewership on his main account in the last year.

Asmongold has been a vocal critic of Blizzard's policies, especially those that hamper gameplay. However, he was surprised to find how easy it was to get the new Frostbrood Proto-Wyrm in the new update to Wrath of the Lich King Classic.

The new pre-patch to the the expansion allows players to gain access to the brand new mount for free regardless of their rank.

While reading the blog post on WOWHead, Asmongold could not believe that Blizzard, known for monetizing every ounce of its game, could put up such a good-looking item for free.

The OTK founder joked about the anomaly, despairing about the fact that he has nothing to complain about anymore:

"So it is not even an indirect way to promote boosts? What are we gonna be mad about now?"

"It's gotta be a scam somehow": Dumbfounded Asmongold jokes about Blizzard's game policies

Asmongold has been a longstanding critic of the developers of World of Warcraft. He turned a lot of heads in the community when he called out Blizzard for nerfing the flying ability in the upcoming World of Warcraft expansion Dragonflight.

The Austin native was also highly critical of Blizzard when they blacklisted Peach Gaming from Dragonflight Alpha.

When the American streamer came across the patch notes about the mount, he was initially skeptical. He said:

"This is an in-game mount. Looks pretty cool. And you can get it. I really am not kidding. You can get it by just playing the game. All you have to do is you go and finish Wrath Classic, you finish the whole DK questline and after you finish it, you get this mount in retail WOW."

Not reading it thoroughly, he assumed that it was a promo for their boosts:

"What's the catch? The catch is most people dont have 60 or 70 in retail WOW, so they can't make a DK. So it's a way for them to inadvertently give a promotional way to buy the boost to Wrath of the Lich King Classic. And the boost allows them to quickly get this mount. It's actually very smart."

Timestamp 1:14:50

Up until now, Asmongold thought Blizzard was actually driving monetization up by trying to get players to spend money to get level boosts. However, the theory crumbled when his audience pointed out that the first Death Knight was already spawned at level 55. This means no boost is required to get the Frostbrood Proto-Wyrm.

The Twitch star said:

"You don't need it? First DK? Wait what... you dont need a level 55 to make a DK? So like, a completely fresh player, somebody who has never touched Classic WOW at all in any circumstance can make a Death Knight, and it will start at level 55."

After the generosity shown by Blizzard, the streamer started clutching at straws and joking about how it was somehow a scam:

"It's gotta be a scam somehow, right? I mean, f**k! They're scamming us into buying the game, by adding a reward that people want to play the game [for]."

Audience reactions

After realizing that the mount could be obtained quite fairly, Asmongold's audience was quite appreciative of Blizzard.

Chat spamming from fans (Image via zackrawrr)

Comments about fans (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Fans can find Asmongold streaming a lot of Classic World of Warcraft and other MMO games, such as Tower of Fantasy, on his secondary channel Zackrawrr.

