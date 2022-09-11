“GM messaged me” - Asmongold reveals he almost got banned in World of Warcraft after making a joke

During a recent livestream, Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" shared details on how he almost got banned from World of Warcraft after making a joke in the game's infamous Trade chat.

The streamer watched a video by popular MMORPG content creator Nixxiom that detailed his opinions on World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic's pre-patch.

As Nixxion described how several in-game chat channels interacted, he explained some meta jokes made by the Trade channel's community members.

Hearing this, Asmongold remembered being contacted by a Game Master (GM) after making some jokes on the Trade channel when WoW: Wrath of the Lich King was first released in 2008. He stated:

"So back in Wrath of the Lich King, this is f***ing, it was Burning Crusade or Wrath of the Lich King. So I, umm... I made one of the a*al jokes in Trade chat, and I got reported, and a GM messaged me."

Asmongold reveals being reported after making jokes in World of Warcraft's Trade chat

The Austin, Texas-based content creator hosted a nine-hour long stream on his alternative Twitch channel Zackrawrr on September 10. Before playing games, he spent some time reacting to trending topics on the internet.

He watched Nixxiom's video at the two-hour mark when the latter made the following observation about some aspects of Blizzard's MMORPG:

"Trade chat has its political debates. Acherus has its Death Knights talking about how their class is not powerful enough. It has been nerfed. Hellfire General is a giant mess of bad jokes, and we've even seen the return of [Thunderfury, Blessed Blade of the Windseeker] and a*al spam. It's fantastic! Overall, the game is in a very great spot!"

After hearing comments regarding the prevalence of meta jokes in the Trade chat, Asmongold slyly grinned and revealed that players had reported him for making the same jokes back in the day. He continued the discussion by saying:

"Everybody else was doing like, a*al with like, some other random thing. I just put a*al [Mark of Kil'jaeden], and I linked it. It was just like, completely random because I thought it was funny because it was random."

Timestamp: 02:27:05

Asmongold described the conversation he had with the Game Master:

"And so, the GM messages me, and he's like, 'We suspended your account, and you can't talk,' and I was like, 'Why?' he's like, 'Because of the thing that you said about a*al,' and I said, 'Is a*al a bad word?' he says, 'Well no, it's not a bad word, but if you add it with something else, it becomes bad,' I'm like, 'What do you think a*al [Marks of Kil'jaeden] means?'"

The One True King (OTK) co-founder presented the following argument to appeal his in-game suspension:

"He said, 'I don't know,' oh my god. I'm like, 'It's a non-sequitur. There's no sexual connotation with that at all! It doesn't even make sense!' and I actually won the argument with the GM, and they f***ing reversed my s**t! I was like, f***ing 16, or I think I was like 17, at the time."

The conversation closed when Asmongold added:

"I felt so f***ing good about that, you guys have no idea! I felt like, just most f***ing brilliant mastermind of all time."

Asmongold is one of the biggest MMORPG streamers on Twitch. He started his online career by posting guides and playthrough videos about World of Warcraft on YouTube. He then transitioned into becoming a full-time streamer on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform in 2016.

