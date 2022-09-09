“I had no idea that so many people hated the Queen” - Asmongold comments on the Queen’s passing

Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" commented on the Queen's passing during a recent livestream and was astounded by how some trends on social media platforms went viral.

The gamer aired a livestream on his alternative Twitch account, Zackrawrr, and offered his thoughts on the Queen's death after discussing some World of Warcraft news.

The Austin, Texas native found it "crazy" that so many people "hated" the Queen. He claimed:

"The Queen died. I saw this, this morning. I had no idea that so many people hated the Queen. That was crazy. Like I hadn't... I really didn't know."

Asmongold provides his views on the internet's reaction to the Queen's passing, compares the royal family to Guild Masters in World of Warcraft

Following the announcement of Queen Elizabeth II's passing, the internet and several social media platforms went berserk. According to a statement released by the Royal Family, the Queen passed away peacefully on September 8 at Balmoral.

The Royal Family @RoyalFamily The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. https://t.co/VfxpXro22W

Numerous streaming and internet personalities like TommyInnit, Karl Jacobs, Clay "Dream," and many more reacted to the death of the Queen. Twitch sensation Asmongold also provided his thoughts during a recent livestream.

At the 18-minute mark of his stream, the One True King (OTK) co-founder explained his understanding of the role played by the British royal family and compared it to a Guild Master in World of Warcraft. He said:

"People were f***ing happy that she was dead. I mean, I like, I don't know what she did, right? Because it's like my understanding with like the British Monarchy... it's like me being the Guild Master. Like I'm not really the Guild Master, but I don't do anything. Now everybody knows, 'Oh, it's Asmon's guild.' Right? But like, I'm like a cosmetic. Basically, she's like the mascot for Britain."

The streamer added:

"So my understanding is she didn't even have anything to do with what happened with the f***ing government. You see what I'm saying? I had no idea that that was even the case."

Timestamp: 00:16:40

Asmongold revealed why he was uncomfortable with people celebrating the death of the Queen:

"It's a bit, you know, uncomfortable for me to see people celebrating that with like, you know, s**t that happened with my mom. Right? It's a bit uncomfortable. But I mean like that's my own personal thing. I'm not going to tell people what people can and can't say. Like that's my own life."

Zack claimed that Monarch's demise marked the "end of an era." He said:

"It's certainly interesting. It's like the end of an era. You know what I mean? Because like she's been around for like f***ing ever. Like she's been around forever, and like now she's not anymore. Yeah, it's weird for me to see that."

Asmongold ended the train of thought by talking about the people celebrating the Queen's death:

"People that are celebrating her being dead probably don't even know why they're celebrating it. Other than like they don't like her. They read some headline negative about her, which is kind of weird. But, you know, people are going to do what they're going to do. That's just the reality. But I'm not even saying like... there could be good reasons for it, too."

Fans react to Asmongold's statements

The YouTube comments section featured more than 645 fan reactions, with some fans finding it amusing how the broadcaster always found a way to tie things to World of Warcraft. Some of the most relevant fan reactions were along these lines:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's statements (Images via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Asmongold is one of the biggest content creators on Twitch and began his online career in 2016. He currently has more than 3.2 million followers and averages 47k concurrent viewers.

