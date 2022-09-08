“I’m getting four root canals tomorrow” - Asmongold provides a heath update and talks about his last major surgery

During a recent livestream, Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" shared a health update and talked about his final dental surgery.

On September 7, Asmongold explained that he had "three hours of panic attacks" because he was scheduled to undergo four root canals in a single day:

"I'm going to start in like, five minutes. I've been... I've got a dentist appointment tomorrow, so I've been having like, a three-hour panic attack, and I'm finally good. So, start the stream now. I'm getting four root canals tomorrow."

The next day, Zack posted an update regarding the surgery on his main Twitter account. He claimed that it felt "weird" to have a smile that didn't resemble a "chess board." His tweet stated:

The streamer took to Twitter to provide an update on his health (Image via Asmongold/Twitter)

Asmongold talks about his biggest concerns around having to undergo surgery

Yesterday, the Twitch streamer shared an update on his health and discussed his final surgery. Before playing World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic, Asmongold revealed his biggest concerns around the surgical procedure. He said:

"'I probably won't die. So, it'll be all right, I think, for me. What I always worry about is like unforeseen circumstances. You know what I mean? Like, I always worry that there will be like something that gets f***ked up."

(Timestamp: 00:02:56)

Asmongold described a previous operation that left him unable to speak properly:

"Like, after the last one, for example, like, it f***ked up like one of these teeth. And it was hard for me to talk for quite a while. So like, I don't really worry about it happening."

The content creator remarked that the anticipation stressed him out more than the procedure itself. He stated:

"It's the anticipation. Like, it's the anticipation of it, like while I'm actually... while they're actually doing the work, I'll be thinking about what by BiS (Best-in-slot) list is going to be at (level) 70. Like, it's over at that point for me. Yeah, it's over at that point. Like, I'm done. I am an anticipator. I get stressed out very easily about anticipating things. Not knowing what's going to happen."

Fans react to the streamer's update

The streamer's health update tweet gained a lot of traction on Twitter, and more than 314 community members were present in the reply section. Here are some of the most relevant fan reactions:

OTK @OTKnetwork @Asmongold This does put a smile on my face @Asmongold This does put a smile on my face https://t.co/2uANGnsSt9

TH3 R3D MAW @TH3R3DMAW @Asmongold Yeah it’s kinda strange looking in the mirror after that. You almost don’t recognize yourself. I know I still kind of have that feeling after my procedures too. But good for you! Glad you’re taking care of yourself. @Asmongold Yeah it’s kinda strange looking in the mirror after that. You almost don’t recognize yourself. I know I still kind of have that feeling after my procedures too. But good for you! Glad you’re taking care of yourself.

Rehab @alex3_rehab @Asmongold Thats awesome Im happy for you man bet that's a great feeling. @Asmongold Thats awesome Im happy for you man bet that's a great feeling.

The World of Warcraft gamer has not streamed on his main Twitch channel since July. He claimed that he needed some time to overcome personal challenges and also rectify dental issues.

On August 1, Asmongold admitted to having a "mid-life crisis" after losing some of his teeth during a meeting with One True King (OTK) board members. This unfortunate incident caused him to take a break from livestreaming to prioritize his health.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish