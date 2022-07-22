5 most popular MMORPG streamers on Twitch

MMORPG refers to the style and variety of a massively multiplayer online role-playing game. It is a genre that takes place in a virtual space, where users worldwide can meet and partner up.

It is a subset of MMOs that include role-playing aspects, with some gamers customizing their gameplay to complement their selected archetypes or characters. The few popular MMORPGs are World of Warcraft, RuneScape, and Black Desert.

It's no mystery that the online streaming sector has flourished rapidly in recent years, particularly after COVID, with sales revenues expected to reach $180 billion by 2021. According to a source, the MMORPG market is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 9.5 percent over the next three years (2023-2025).

As a result, Twitch streamers of MMORPGs are seeing an increase in fans keen on fresh content.

Five MMORPG streamers who readers should follow

1) EsfandTV

Tim "EsfandTV" is the first to appear on the list of popular MMORPG streamers, with a whopping 1.1 million followers at the time of writing. He is most famous for being the co-owner of the gaming organization, One True King.

EsfandTV regularly dabbles in the popular MMO game, World of Warcraft, in his streams. However, of late, he has also been broadcasting other titles such as Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid.

His latest stream records his journey to the 2022 TwitchCon in Amsterdam.

2) CohhCarnage

The second streamer to join the list is Ben "CohhCarnage," who boasts a massive following of 1.4 million on Twitch. Although he can be considered a variety streamer, the star often dabbles in MMORPG titles like Path of Exile and EverQuest.

Being a variety streamer, CohhCarnage often changes up his content. In his recent streams, he played Dragon Age: Inquisition, Hardspace: Shipbreaker, and Chivarly 2.

3) Nmplol

Michigan-born gamer Nick "Nmplol" is among the most popular MMO streamers on Twitch. He presently has nearly 1 million followers on the platform.

The 31-year-old launched his content creation career on YouTube in 2014, where he used to share gameplay of games such as CS: GO and Hearthstone.

After shifting to Twitch, Nmplol was most notable for playing World of Warcraft. He streams reasonably regularly on his Twitch channel, mainly under the "Just Chatting" category. However, he can be seen playing various types of games, such as Fall Guys as well.

4) Method Sco

Scott "Sco" is a Scottish streamer and co-founder of the gaming organization Method. He has over 380K followers on Twitch as of July 2022 and has stated that he has played World of Warcraft since his adolescence.

Sco is easily one of the most well-known faces in the WoW community, with his streams regularly attracting thousands of viewers. He also streams other MMO games, including Chimeraland and V Rising.

5) DansGaming

With over 830K followers on Twitch, Daniel "DansGaming" is the final inductee to this list. The 36-year-old discovered his affinity for gaming early on in his life when playing Super Mario.

He could be considered to be among the earliest American streamers. Dans started his trade as early as 2009 before streaming full-time in 2013.

His latest streams include multiplayer games such as Dinkum, Necrosmith, and Raft.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

