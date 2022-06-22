CohhCarnage finds a “hack” to get past obstacles in the game Raft

Ben, who is popularly known by his Twitch and YouTube name CohhCarnage, recently streamed a gameplay of him playing the open-world survival game called Raft.

In the game, the player has to build a raft with the materials, tools, and objects around him, and develop the small raft to a fully-fledged ship.

The 37-year-old Twitch streamer from North Carolina was seen facing a minor impediment in the game as he struggled to get on to the top level of his ship. The chat came to the rescue of CohhCarnage by suggesting a change in the settings which eventually did the trick.

CohhCarnage does a simple trick to overcome the in-game challenge

In a clip shared on the popular Reddit page r/LivestreamFail by user u/GodlessAussie, it can be seen that CohhCarnage was struggling to get on top of the funnel deck of a ship that he built in Raft. The streamer appeared to be visibly stressed over his inability to get to the top of the upper deck. He continuously jumped, but to no avail.

He said:

"I can't even do that (perform a simple leap)...can't even lock at 30 FPS..."

Finally, a viewer recommended that he change his settings from 60 FPS to 30 FPS. After following the advice, he was finally able to jump to the top, joyously walking off the screen as a gesture of relief.

The reason why the in-game character could attempt the jump successfully is because lower FPS allows the game's physics to change. Thus, the player will have a bigger window of time to perform the leap.

With 60 FPS, the player has less time to make that same jump, and needs more precision to recreate the same sequence of actions. With 30 FPS, the lesser frame rate is synchronised with the in-game physics.

Fans had an elaborate discussion regarding the in-game physics

Fans under the Reddit post held a discursive discussion regarding the game's issues and bugs. Most of the comments were regarding the experiences of gamers with various other games such as Dark Souls, Fallout and Call of Duty. Here is what they had to say.

CohhCarnage has been regularly uploading 20-minute videos of his Raft journey on his YouTube channel, which has over 300K subscribers. He also has over 1.4 million followers on his Twitch channel.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far