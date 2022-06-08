How to fix when your character gets stuck in World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft was coded and designed by real people at Blizzard, and despite their talent, those people sometimes make mistakes. This can come in the form of bugs, exploits, or just a plain old rock that gets a character (or their mount) stuck.

It doesn’t matter if it’s modern WoW, Classic, or Burning Crusade; getting a character stuck is a frustrating situation, even more so when a player’s Hearthstone is still on cooldown.

In either case, fixing a stuck character is similar yet different. Here are the necessary steps to fix a stuck character in every version of World of Warcraft.

World of Warcraft: How to fix when your character gets stuck

How to get unstuck in modern World of Warcraft and Burning Crusade

For those playing (retail) World of Warcraft and World of Warcraft Burning Crusade, getting a character unstuck is done through the game's support options. It is a stuck character service that every player and character has access to when one of several situations call for it, such as:

Getting stuck in terrain while the Hearthstone is on cooldown

Being unable to leave any and all zones

Being unable to move in general

If any player falls into those categories, here are the necessary steps to take:

Step 1 : Open the in-game menu. The default hotkey is ESC, or click on the Help Request (?) button, which is located along with the quick-menu options. Select Support.

: Open the in-game menu. The default hotkey is ESC, or click on the Help Request (?) button, which is located along with the quick-menu options. Select Support. Step 2 : Once Customer Support is launched and loaded, scroll down until you have reached the "Self-Service Options" section.

: Once Customer Support is launched and loaded, scroll down until you have reached the "Self-Service Options" section. Step 3 : Choose Stuck Character Service. After a brief explanation, click Continue. Give it a moment to process the service.

: Choose Stuck Character Service. After a brief explanation, click Continue. Give it a moment to process the service. Step 4 : Now locate the character that is stuck and click Select Character. Take notice of the tag underneath the level of the character. If it says "Eligible Now," then that character can be unstuck.

: Now locate the character that is stuck and click Select Character. Take notice of the tag underneath the level of the character. If it says "Eligible Now," then that character can be unstuck. Step 5: To confirm, select Move Character. Take note of where they will be sent to at the top.

Once that is done, stuck characters get set to the listed location. It takes a few minutes, and the player is booted from the MMO during the process. Blizzard will send an email once the deed is done.

How to get unstuck in World of Warcraft Classic

World of Warcraft Classic, otherwise known as "vanilla," is not too dissimilar to how it works in modern WoW or even Burning Crusade. For those stuck in the Classic version of WoW, here is how to get unstuck:

Step 1 : Open the in-game menu. Either press ESC or click the Help Request (?) button.

: Open the in-game menu. Either press ESC or click the Help Request (?) button. Step 2 : Choose Help.

: Choose Help. Step 3 : Select Character Stuck!

: Select Character Stuck! Step 4: Decide if you want to use your Hearthstone (if it isn't on cooldown) or for the game to send you to the nearest graveyard. Your armor will not be harmed in the process.

If by some chance a player is unlucky enough to be unable to log into a character that is stuck, then there is an additional service on Blizzard's support page.

