Watch: Twitch streamer reacts to unlocking 'Invincible's Reigns' after 10+ years of playing World of Warcraft

On Day 40 of Twitch streamer blastter’s subathon, a momentous occasion occurred. The streamer, who has played World of Warcraft for over 10 years, finally unlocked one of the rare mounts from the Wrath of the Lich King expansion. The mount only drops from the Lich King during the Heroic 25-man version of Icecrown Citadel. The streamer, who has been farming the mount for a long time, was overjoyed when it finally happened.

Twitch streamer overjoyed upon finally unlocking the Invincible mount

During the subathon, the Twitch streamer was battling the Lich King in World of Warcraft, which can only be done once a week per character. The streamer was trying to psyche himself up to loot the boss but wasn't confident that the item he wanted would drop at all.

“I’m ready. Please. I’m not gonna get it! I’m not gonna get it.”

A few of his friends in the background were talking as well, and two items showed up when he clicked the body of the defeated Lich King: The Scepter of Teranas II and Invincible’s Reigns. The streamer was awestruck by the result, and his friends in the background also exclaimed in unison:

“Oooh! I got it! I got it! Oh, my God! Oh, my God! Oh, my God, I got it!”

The Twitch streamer sat on his knees in his living room, unable to believe that it had finally happened. He repeatedly declared his joy at having finally unlocked the mount, and his chat popped off in support. One of the people in his voice chat apparently knew that this would happen:

“I told you this would be the run. Go play Mario Kart.”

The streamer was overcome with emotion and paced back and forth for a bit. Invincible’s Reigns has a 1.3% chance to drop from this encounter, so it can take a very long time to drop for some players.

“Oh, my God! What the f**k?”

The Twitch streamer covered his head with his hands and then walked up to the camera to show viewers that they were trembling.

Reddit discusses the Invincible drop, but some are unimpressed

Many World of Warcraft players still chase the dopamine high that blastter received, since the mount has a remarkably low drop rate.

One Redditor mocked the “52 kills” the player had in 10 years, but a response pointed out that there were probably just 52 attempts on that one character. Getting the mount takes zero skill, and it's purely based on luck. Players just have to fight the boss every week and hope it drops.

Not everyone understood the significance of the clip, and so when one Redditor asked, another responded that it was basically like winning the lottery. This would ultimately turn into another discussion, with some responses saying that it was inevitable that the mount would drop. Another Redditor claimed that it wasn't difficult to get and believed that many players were just too lazy to grind until it drops.

Another Redditor felt that it was a pretty epic moment, since the drop rate is so low, and the streamer has been playing for about 15 years. This led to a response from a Redditor who farms rare mounts in WoW. He said that it wasn't hard to get the mount and believed that it should take about two years or less. The responder also claimed that it only took him three weeks across 15 characters, but that’s fairly lucky.

However, Runescape players were far less impressed, considering how long they have to grind to get particularly rare gear.

Even if some people aren’t impressed, it’s wholesome to see someone get the rare mount they’re after in World of Warcraft. Many still hunt the elusive Invincible, but for this Twitch streamer, at least, their time in Icecrown Citadel has come to an end.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far