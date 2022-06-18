Logan Paul and KSI forced to cancel meetup after fan turnout increases exponentially

Earlier this week, KSI and Logan Paul announced that their drinks company, PRIME Hydration, will be launching in stores in the UK as well.The products were previously only available through online portals. As a gesture of celebration, the former boxing rival-turned-business partners decided to host a meet-and-greet with the fans.

KSI, or as he is commonly referred to as JJ, and American YouTuber and podcaster, Logan Paul had collaboratively launched their own hydration drink company called PRIME Hydration earlier this year through an announcement made on Instagram.

In the first few months of its launch, PRIME was only exclusively found within the borders of America. The primary reason for the delayed launch in the UK was believed to be the licensing and production of the drink in the British market.

Logan Paul and KSI forced to cancel meet due to overcrowding at meet-and-greet

PRIME Hydration drinks are now available in various UK stores such as ASDA, Tesco, Lidl, Aldi, etc. The two YouTube stars had announced through their social media platforms that they would be hosting a a special event for fans at ASDA stores in Leyton and Watford.

Both the British rapper and the American YouTube sensations planned to give out merchandise, goodies and PRIME Hydration Drink bottles to the visiting customers and fans.

To drive the hype up even more, the two YouTube stars were accompanied by fellow streamers and YouTubers such as Mike Majlak, George Janko, and JiDion on an open-bus parade across the store.

However, the event had to be halted as the number of fans arriving at the location turned out to be higher than expected. KSI also took to Instagram to announce that the event in Leyton had to be cancelled due to overcrowding.

An Asda spokesperson told the Mirror that,

"We're excited to be the first UK supermarket to stock the Prime Hydration drink and judging by the reaction at the Watford store, our customers are too. It proved to be so popular we had to temporarily close the store for a short period to manage access and we apologise for any inconvenience this caused."

ksi @KSI



@PrimeHydrate @LoganPaul PRIME IS IN THE UK BABY. See you at Asda tomorrow PRIME IS IN THE UK BABY. See you at Asda tomorrow@PrimeHydrate @LoganPaul https://t.co/Uu6Y4Vaamh

Here's what the fans had to say on social media

Fans were extremely stoked and elated to hear the update of the PRIME Hydration finally launching on British soil. Fans have been bombarding KSI with questions regarding the launch date in the UK. When it finally arrived, they were understandably excited to try out the drink. Here's what they had to say:

Si @MelonheadYNWA @ksinews_ Fair play giving back to the fans I wish more famous people did this @ksinews_ Fair play giving back to the fans I wish more famous people did this

vades @imvades @Unionstreaming Would love to just go there to interview them @Unionstreaming Would love to just go there to interview them

The duo were also seen posting a picture on social media with their boxing gloves on in an MMA gym in London. The British YouTuber is set to return to the ring in August of this year. Although there has been a lot of speculation, KSI's opponent has not been officially announced yet.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far